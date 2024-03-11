Two adults, two children injured after school bus crashes into Dorchester home, police say

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a school bus crashed into a house in Dorchester Monday afternoon, Boston police said.
Officers responded to a report of a school bus crashing into a home near the intersection of Claridge Terrace and Wentworth Street at about 4:39 p.m., Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for Boston police, said in an email.
Eversource and the city’s Inspectional Services Department were asked to come to the to the crash scene to ensure public safety, Torigian said.
No further information was available Monday evening, according to Torigian and a Boston Public Schools spokesperson.
