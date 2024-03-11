Special delivery: Woman gives birth on Tobin Bridge

This was a bridge too far ... from the hospital.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, a woman gave birth on the Tobin Bridge when her husband, who was driving to the hospital, pulled the car over, apparently realizing the baby wasn’t going to wait.

“The woman was being driven to the hospital by her husband,” Lieutenant Sean Quirk, a spokesperson for the State Police, said by email. “The baby was born when they pulled over on the bridge.”