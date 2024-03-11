Sunshine abounds this week as gusty winds begin to subside Tuesday

The problem for ski areas as well as the rest of us is going to be the wind over the next couple of days. It looks like we will see some gusts in excess of 40 miles an hour and there could be isolated or scattered power outages in a few locations but nothing widespread.

The backcountry of northern New Hampshire had an avalanche warning early Monday morning to alert anyone hiking in that area, which was interesting to see. There was anywhere from 8 to 14 inches of snow across the higher elevations of New Hampshire and Maine over the weekend and skiing will be much improved during the first half of this week.

Winds will gust over 40 miles per hour in northern New England the next couple of days. NOAA

The reason for the strong wind is a tight pressure gradient between low pressure up in eastern Canada and high pressure building in from the west. When you have a difference in environmental pressure, it creates a gradient. The steeper the gradient, the stronger the wind. You can see the isobars on the map below are fairly tight together.

Isobar lines of equal pressure were very tight on this morning’s surface map and an indication of strong wind. NOAA

This is an indication of the wind and also similar to elevation contour lines on a map when you’re hiking. The closer the lines, the greater the change in elevation and the steeper your climb is going to be.

A large storm was evident in eastern Canada Monday morning. COD Weather

The first 10 days of March were the third wettest on record for the Boston area, with 4.19 inches of rain. This is a lot of moisture to start the month and follows one of the driest February’s on record.

December and January were very wet and rather than seeing our wet start to March as a new pattern, it’s just a continuation of what we saw most of the winter. February was just the exception. With all the rain, March will be the third or fourth month in a row with above-average precipitation.

This March is the third wettest in the first 10 days on record for the Boston area. NOAA

The winds will tend to slacken here in Southern New England on Tuesday but still be brisk across northern areas.

If you are taking advantage of the fresh snow up north, the wind could lead to lift holds not only on Monday but Tuesday as well. Temperatures are going to start to moderate quite a bit this week and we’re going to end up at or a little above 60 degrees by Thursday, with dry weather most of the days.

Unfortunately, for the weekend it looks like it’s going to turn unsettled again with periodic showers and a lot of clouds.

Everything is well ahead of schedule and the greening of the landscape is already underway. Pollen is increasing as well, so if you’re finding yourself sneezing, welcome to spring.