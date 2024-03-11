Boston woman charged with stealing almost $7,000 in perfume from Sephora, officials say

Kourtney McLean was ordered held in lieu of $2,500 bail during an arraignment last week in the central division of Boston Municipal Court, after Judge Joseph Griffin revoked her bail on a pending larceny case for which she failed to appear in February, Hayden’s office said in a statement. Griffin ordered McLean to stay away from the store if she is released.

A 33-year-old Boston woman who allegedly stole nearly $7,000 worth of perfume after she had been banned from shopping at the Sephora store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been charged and jailed following a series of robberies there last year, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Monday.

On March 5, McLean pleaded not guilty to charges of unarmed robbery, larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme, and trespassing in connection with robberies in July and September, court records show.

McLean was taken into custody and transported to the Suffolk County Jail, according to court records.

She was declared indigent and appointed an attorney, who could not be reached for comment Monday evening. She is due back in court for both cases on April 4.

“This incident involves a chronic offender afflicting repeated high-value losses on a business,” Hayden said in the statement. “The bail and conditions are appropriate for the offenses.”

Security at the store at 7 North St. called Boston police to the location because of a larceny in progress on July 19, prosecutors said.

A customer later identified as McLean was captured on surveillance video wearing a white Champion hat and going to the fragrance section, where she allegedly put 11 tester bottles, valued at $1,436, into her shoulder bag and left, the statement said.

Security workers told police McLean had been banned from the store the previous month for alleged stealing.

Further review of store surveillance video allegedly showed McLean allegedly committing thefts on two previous occasions, the statement said.

On July 11, she allegedly took nine fragrance tests worth $1,341 and put them into a backpack, prosecutors said. Two days later, she allegedly stole 17 fragrance testers valued at $2,420, according to the statement.

Police were called back to the store on Sept. 25 for another larceny in progress.

Surveillance video showed McLean allegedly putting 10 items into a blue tote bag and pushing a security officer out of the way as she fled the store with the merchandise valued $1,475, prosecutors said.

The total value of stolen merchandise from the four incidents is $6,681.

A warrant for McLean’s arrest for the Sept. 25 incident and one of the July thefts was issued on Nov. 14, court records show.

“Retail theft does not affect just the retailer,” Hayden said. “It affects the entire community. When stores close because of rampant theft, or are forced to secure their items in locked compartments, consumers are directly impacted.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.