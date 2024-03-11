Divers search Charles River in Needham after two unexploded ordnances found

The recent discoveries of two unexploded ordnances in the Charles River prompted divers from the State Police bomb squad on Monday to search the waters in Needham.

No additional pieces of ordnance were located but divers did recover a large tank containing a non-hazardous substance, said Dave Procopio, spokesman for Massachusetts State Police.

“Two deteriorated pieces of unexploded ordnance were fished out of the river in recent days,” Procopio said, prompting Monday’s search with divers and a remotely operated vehicle by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team and Bomb Squad, and other agencies.