Gun fired inside Springfield high school after student let shooter inside, police say

The bullet went through a window, and no one was seriously injured, but the armed person also “struck a victim” before fleeing the school, according to a series of social media posts from Ryan Walsh, a Springfield police spokesperson, who did not specify how the victim was attacked.

The High School of Science and Technology in Springfield and two adjacent schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a person fired a gunshot through a window from inside a hallway of the school’s sports complex, leading to the arrest of a student, officials said.

A Springfield police resource officer reported “a large disturbance” inside the school at about 2:10 p.m., Walsh said.

Investigators determined that a student let the shooter inside the school through a security door, Walsh said. The student, whose identity was not released, is in custody, and the shooter remains at large.

The school was placed under a lockdown order, along with the Roger L. Putnam Vocational-Technical Academy and STEM Middle Academy, which have campuses adjacent to the High School of Science and Technology, according to district officials.

“The situation is being promptly and comprehensively addressed with a thorough police and school district response,” Springfield Public Schools said in a statement. “The safety of students and staff is the top priority for Springfield Public Schools and the district is committed to fully investigating the details of this matter.”

Counseling services will be available to students on Tuesday, the statement said. They will offer “a safe space for those seeking assistance processing the unsettling events of today.”

The shooting is under investigation, Walsh said.

