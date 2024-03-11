Seeking justice, mother of Harmony Montgomery heads back to court

Crystal Renee Sorey, who lost custody of her daughter in 2018 as she struggled with substance abuse issues, had pushed for the girl to remain with a foster family while she sought to regain custody, but a Massachusetts judge instead awarded custody to Adam Montgomery in New Hampshire, despite his violent criminal history .

Authorities in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts largely overlooked Harmony’s disappearance for two years, in a disturbing case that sparked public outrage and highlighted breakdowns in the child protection services between the two states.

NASHUA, N.H. — The mother of Harmony Montgomery is slated to go before a judge Monday morning as she prepares to file civil litigation against those who failed to protect the girl from her father, a violent felon who beat the 5-year-old to death in 2019 then disposed of her body.

Sorey has said the girl’s father cut off contact in 2019. Her efforts to find her daughter grew frantic in late 2021, when she turned to Manchester police and the mayor’s office, triggering an investigation that led to Adam Montgomery’s arrest.

New Hampshire Governor Christopher T. Sununu sharply criticized the Massachusetts courts in January 2022 for the decision to place Harmony with a “monstrous drug dealer.”

But one of Sorey’s attorneys, Cyrus F. Rilee III, told the Globe in 2022 that child welfare workers in New Hampshire were ultimately responsible for Harmony’s disappearance because they didn’t remove her from Montgomery’s care following reports he abused her. Rilee said his client is pursuing claims against the state of New Hampshire.

New Hampshire’s child welfare system historically has been one of the most overworked and underfunded agencies of its kind in the country.

The father of Harmony Montgomery, last seen in 2019, was convicted in February 2024 of second-degree murder for beating the 5-year-old to death then hiding her body. Crystal Renee Sorey

Sununu’s office released a seven-page report in February 2022 acknowledging that a New Hampshire child welfare worker repeatedly made contact with Adam Montgomery after his daughter’s disappearance. At least twice, the worker asked specifically about Harmony’s whereabouts, and Adam Montgomery claimed he had returned the girl to her mother. The worker left a voicemail for Sorey in January 2020, but the message went unreturned, and there is no evidence that any additional attempts were made to contact her, according to the report.

The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released a 100-page report in May 2022, acknowledging that the state’s child welfare system overlooked Harmony’s needs at every turn.

“The system failed Harmony,” Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, said at the time.

New Hampshire Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez said her office conducted a review in fall 2022 and forwarded recommendations to the relevant officials. That report focused on systemic improvements, not assigning blame, and it is not public, she said.

Sorey has asked a probate judge to legally recognize Harmony’s death, even though the girl’s body has not been found. She has asked the judge to name her the administrator of her daughter’s estate, so she can pursue a wrongful death claim on Harmony’s behalf.

Sorey is represented in the probate matter by attorney Shelia M. Kaufold.

Adam Montgomery was convicted last month of second-degree murder and other charges. He’s slated for sentencing in May. Meanwhile, his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who is serving time in prison for initially lying to authorities about the circumstances of Harmony’s disappearance, was granted parole after testifying in gruesome detail during her husband’s trial.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.