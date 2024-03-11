Haverhill man charged with murder in fatal shooting in North Andover

Derick Moncion, 22, was arrested by Andover police on a murder warrant Monday evening in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jaeby Ortiz Ruiz, of Haverhill, Tucker’s office said in a statement.

A Haverhill man was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another man in North Andover early Sunday morning, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said.

Ruiz’s body was found near Riverview Street in North Andover on Sunday morning, and police obtained the arrest warrent on Monday, according to the statement.

Moncion is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Lawrence District Court, according to the statement. It was unclear Monday night whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.

