A Mass. fund was meant to help human trafficking victims. Over a decade later, there’s little money coming in.

But more than a decade after the Victims of Human Trafficking Trust Fund was created, it has been hampered by limited funding, including no new money at all over the past four years. The fund, a mechanism that advocates and lawmakers once cheered as a way of ensuring support for victims of an exploitive underground industry, has been stymied, experts say, by the realities of prosecuting sex crimes. Though Massachusetts law includes options for fines or forfeitures as punishment for crimes such as paying for sex and human trafficking, the cases often fall apart because they rely on difficult victim testimony, or they result in prison time rather than fines.

The idea was to turn the cycle of exploitation on its head: Take money from fines against pimps, human traffickers, and people buying sex, and use it to help sex workers seeking to leave the industry.

Advertisement

“This fund should be helping people get back on their feet,” said state Senator Mark C. Montigny, a New Bedford Democrat who authored the 2011 bill that created the trust fund. “The fund should be flush, the fines should be applied, traffickers should be in jail, and survivors should have access to resources.”

The fund currently has a balance of $66,890.89, according to the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, which has administered the fund since it started up in 2012. The only time victim assistance office distributed money from it was a round of grants in fiscal year 2021, when it spread just over $113,000 among 11 organizations including district attorney’s offices and nonprofits.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” said Mary Speta, executive director of Amirah, a Beverly-based nonprofit that helps people leave the sex trade.

Speta said she herself was exploited, selling sex on the North Shore for two years until she was able to make her way out about a decade ago after finding a $400-a-month apartment and a job. She and other advocates said they need much more money for housing and recovery services, which are key to help people escape the sex trade. DA’s offices previously used grants from the fund to help victims and witnesses, nonprofits did outreach and mentorship, and hospitals spent it on programs to help people recover from the trauma of exploitation, according to data from the victim assistance office.

Advertisement

The fund is supported by fines and forfeitures from convictions under the state’s statutes for trafficking, paying for sex, solicitation for prostitution, and electronic exploitation of a child. All carry the option of fines, and authorities can seek forfeitures under the trafficking statutes, but implementing and collecting either are uncommon or difficult, prosecutors say.

During a four-year period ended last June, prosecutors across the state filed 785 charges that could lead to money that feeds into the fund, including 350 for trafficking and 374 for paying for sex, according to the most recent data from the Massachusetts Trial Court. But since January 2020, according to separate data the trial court provided, just 141 of those cases resulted in convictions or instances in which the defendant agreed to be placed on probation for a year without a guilty finding.

Often, victims are too scared or ashamed to testify against the people who exploited and abused them, said Kate MacDougall, chief of the family crimes and sexual assault unit at the Essex district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

“We are still, more often than not, dependent on the testimony of survivors,” MacDougall said.

Even when prosecutors do secure a conviction, traffickers can be a particularly difficult group to fine because they often don’t have the money to pay, MacDougall said. Also, trafficking convictions carry a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence, and Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl said that fines “are more often imposed in cases not involving a period of incarceration.”

Major forfeitures can be difficult to identify, MacDougall said, as pimps increasingly make their transactions online with means that are difficult for prosecutors to nail down, such as cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, sex buyers, who may be more likely to have the funds to pay fines, according to MacDougall, are often charged with misdemeanors. These are handled in lower courts and often disposed with probation and no fine because of how tenuous the cases can be with the uncertainty of victim testimony, MacDougall said. She said prosecutors need to get in the routine of asking judges to impose fines for convictions and as part of probation in an effort to direct money into the fund.

“It’s an underutilized option,” she said, referring to the fund. “We need to use the tools we have.”

Montigny said prosecutors need to make sure to push for convictions and fines.

“The best way to do this is just aggressively fine people and dump it in the fund,” Montigny said, adding that if there were public pressure, enforcement on johns and pimps would follow. But instead, he said, “It’s indifference, and it doesn’t reflect just law enforcement and prosecutorial personnel — it’s society. It’s not a priority.”

Advertisement

Montigny has a bill before the Legislature that would impose mandatory fees on johns that would go to the fund. The bill also would allow Massachusetts residents to donate money to the fund from their tax refunds.

At Safe Exit Initiative, which is an organization which helps women seeking to leave the sex trade, a participant of the program (right) spent time in the living room with Audra Doody, co-CEO. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A takedown of what federal authorities described as a ring of alleged brothels that catered to the rich and connected in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs brought attention to the issue of trafficking and prostitution locally — and the plight of people in the trade. Three people have been charged federally with running the ring, and authorities are in the process of seeking criminal charges of paying for sex against 28 alleged buyers. A conviction for paying for sex can carry a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000.

The fund initially received money from fines and forfeitures against traffickers. But by 2018, it had not received enough money to fund a round of grants, prompting Beacon Hill to pass a law adding fines against people paying for sex.

“We considered that ... a huge win,” Stephanie McCarthy, chief of staff for the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, said in an interview. “But it hasn’t turned out like that.”

McCarthy said there could be a benefit from more “public education” about the fund, which could lead to prosecutors seeking fines and forfeitures from these charges.

Advertisement

One of the grants that the Victims of Human Trafficking Trust Fund did distribute went to Safe Exit Initiative, a Worcester-based nonprofit that helps people trying to leave the sex trade. Co-CEO Audra Doody said resources remain scant in general, and she would spend more money on housing. She said it’s also important to direct the funds to programs including addiction services and simple activities to reintegrate former sex workers with the community and figure out what to do next.

“When you exit the life,” Doody said, “you don’t really know who you are.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.