Skier who died in Mount Washington fall was student at University of Vermont

“Our sincere thoughts are with Madie’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the university said. “A statement to the full university community is forthcoming and will include resources for members of our community impacted by this tragedy.”

“Our campus community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our students, Madie Saltsburg, a junior from Pennsylvania,” said UVM in a statement.

Madison Saltsburg, the 20-year-old skier who fell hundreds of feet to her death Saturday on Tuckerman Ravine on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, was a junior at the University of Vermont, the school said Monday.

Saltsburg fell about 600 vertical feet down the ravine and suffered “fatal traumatic injuries,” the Forest Service said in a statement Sunday. Saltsburg and her skiing partner faced “hard, icy snow surfaces, open crevasse holes, and unforgiving conditions for a slip and fall,” the agency said.

A rescue team from the Mount Washington Avalanche Center evacuated Saltsburg off the mountain, the Forest Service said.

Rescuers also assisted two other skiers who suffered serious injuries from rocks and ice while falling down the firm snow surface, the Forest Service said. Their conditions weren’t immediately available Monday.

Multiple other falls were reported on the mountain Saturday but did not result in serious injuries, officials said.

Officials said skiing conditions on Mount Washington and Tuckerman Ravine were hard and icy because of a lack of snow and recent cold temperatures. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour late Saturday afternoon.

“Traveling in avalanche terrain in these conditions safely requires careful use of mountaineering tools and equipment including crampons, ice axe, and the skills to use them,” the Forest Service said.

The avalanche probability was low Saturday, but springtime hazards including refrozen snow surfaces, falling ice, and crevasses were predicted, the Forest Service said.

Saltsburg was a landscape design major at UVM as well as a cadet in the school’s ROTC program, according to the ROTC Facebook page.

She was featured in an April 3 posting from UVM ROTC highlighting “who stand out athletically.” The posting had described Saltsburg as “our highest ranking female” for the Army Combat Fitness Test.

“She is also a Green Mountain Battalion Mountaineering Club officer,” the posting said. “She has been on Ranger Challenge for two years. Madie also enjoys hiking, climbing, and camping.”

In addition, the post said Saltsburg joined ROTC “for new life experiences and for the leadership opportunities.”

Saltsburg had also been a standout high school runner while enrolled at the Northern York County School District in Dillsburg, Pa., according to archived social media postings.

Requests for comment were sent to athletics officials in the school district on Monday.

Tuckerman Ravine, situated about a mile below the summit of Mount Washington, is a popular location for backcountry skiers, and is known for its steep and challenging terrain.

Rescue crews have assisted multiple hikers in recent weeks on Mount Washington, the tallest peak in the Northeast at 6,288 feet.

On Thursday night, a 23-year-old hiker from Kentucky was rescued after he went off a trail and fell into the Ammonoosuc Ravine, where he hit his head and face and became hypothermic, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. He also lost a sneaker.

A rescue team was able to reach the man, Joabe Barbosa, and provided him with food, a warm drink, a headlamp, and proper winter gear, including a pair of boots. He was helped off the trail and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

In February, a 22-year-old hiker from Portsmouth, N.H., Cole Matthes, became caught in windy and frigid temperatures on Mount Washington and stepped onto a patch of snow-covered ice, sending him sliding hundreds of feet down a ravine.

A dramatic 11-hour rescue operation involving about a dozen volunteers ensued, and Matthes survived. He has said he is “extremely grateful” to the people who saved him and admitted he “made poor decisions and was underprepared.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and material from the Associated Press was also used. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.