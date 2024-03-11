Driver killed in I-195 crash identified as 46-year-old New Bedford man

A driver who died Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Interstate 195 has been identified as a 46-year-old New Bedford man, State Police said.

Jeffrey Szynal lost consciousness after experiencing a medical event and drove into a pole at the end of the ramp from I-195 east to Washburn Street in New Bedford around 3:15 p.m., according to a Monday statement from State Police.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving aid at the crash scene before Szynal was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured, according to the statement.