Driver killed in I-195 crash identified as 46-year-old New Bedford man

A driver who died Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Interstate 195 has been identified as a 46-year-old New Bedford man, State Police said.
Jeffrey Szynal lost consciousness after experiencing a medical event and drove into a pole at the end of the ramp from I-195 east to Washburn Street in New Bedford around 3:15 p.m., according to a Monday statement from State Police.
Emergency responders attempted life-saving aid at the crash scene before Szynal was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured, according to the statement.
The ramp to Washburn Street reopened about an hour after the crash, which remains under investigation, the statement said.
