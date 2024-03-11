Residents watch ‘water flowing right into their house’ as floodwaters again overwhelm N.H., Maine

The National Weather Service said the area received less than an inch of rain overall but the high tide coupled with the strong winds pushed 2½-foot surges onshore, quickly flooding numerous streets and homes. Water levels reached 12.34 feet, about a foot less than the Jan. 10 storm but still enough to do damage, the weather service said.

Hampton Beach in New Hampshire was particularly hard hit as floodwaters rushed into oceanside neighborhoods for the third time since a torrential storm inundated the area in January.

Residents have been cleaning up after heavy rains and strong storm surges washed over several coastal communities in New Hampshire and Maine over the weekend, flooding streets and homes and even breaking a century-old rainfall record in Portland.

Advertisement

“Some people were standing on porches looking at the water flowing right into their house,” said Henry Swenson, a storm chaser from Boxford, Mass., who arrived at Hampton Beach at 9 a.m. and captured video of the seawater overtaking the surrounding neighborhoods.

Ocean Boulevard from Hampton to Rye, N.H., was closed for much of the day Sunday due to flooding and significant damage. North Hampton Police Department

“There was a pretty good wind out of the west Sunday. It was pretty strong,” said Jim Hogan, who lives on Highland Avenue in Hampton. “...If it’s over a 10-foot surge with a storm in the area, that tends to be when we get water on our road.”

Hogan and Swenson said the flooding didn’t appear as widespread as the Jan. 10 and 13 floods, but the fast-moving water still swamped multiple blocks on Cherry Street, Ocean Boulevard, and Ashford Avenue.

Hogan posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of his house surrounded by water. He said he had just improved his home due to previous flood damage, but fortunately this time the deluge didn’t seep in.

Hampton Fire Chief Jason Lajoie said the town “needed to close the entire length of Route 1A, Ocean Boulevard, due to flooding in the roadway in the area of North Hampton State Beach and debris from the waves pushing over the berms at Bass Beach.” The main road remained close as of Monday.

Advertisement

The floodwaters in Hogan’s neighborhood began to recede by 4:30 p.m., Sunday, but he said concerns about the future remain.

“People are starting to worry about having their houses lifted or foundations corrected,” Hogan said. “Fifty years ago there wasn’t a lot of attention paid to those kinds of things. A lot of these homes were built 50, 75, 100 years ago. They weren’t built with flood insurance in mind or environmental risk in mind.

”In many cases these were converted camps not really built for extreme weather. Now, people are living in them year-round with some modifications. Hampton along with other seacoast communities will have to wrestle with flooding.”

The Hampton Police Department began warning residents Saturday of the potential for coastal flooding. A storm alert was issued and residents were encouraged to move vehicles to higher ground. The town even staffed extra safety personnel to handle emergency calls.

At 11:15 a.m. Sunday, police said, water had topped the seawall about an hour ahead of astronomical high tide,. Officers restricted access into Hampton Beach, and closed Winnacunnet Road, and High Street. Those roads had reopened as of Monday afternoon.

Significant flooding also overtook parts of Seabrook just south of Hampton.

Even stronger winds and heavier rain battered Portland’s coastline as gusts topped 65 miles an hour in the region.

Advertisement

Record rainfall of 2.39 inches fell on the city Sunday, beating the mark of 2.19 inches set on March 10, 1891, according to the NWS. The heavy rains also contributed to the harbor’s 8th highest tide in history Sunday — reaching 13.32 feet — although it was still under the Jan. 10 all-time high tide of 14.57 feet.

Other top rainfall totals from Sunday reported by the NWS:

Maine

• Wells — 3.04 inches

• Kennebunk — 2.98 inches

• Arundel, Belmonth — 2.62 inches

• Union — 2.5 inches

New Hampshire

• Sandwich — 1.91 inches

• Tamworth — 1.83 inches

• North Conway — 1.66 inches

• Hanover — 1.55 inches









Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.