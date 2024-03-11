Life-saving addiction treatment medicine is vastly underprescribed for youths

Yet despite dozens of visits to medical providers and therapists over the next two years, Becca never received a prescription for buprenorphine — a standard medication for treating opioid addictions. Multiple studies have shown that buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid that goes by the brand name Suboxone, reduces the risk of overdoses by satisfying a person’s cravings and reducing painful withdrawal.

Becca’s mother, Deb Schmill of Needham, said she immediately notified Becca’s pediatrician and checked her into an outpatient treatment program for adolescents with substance use problems.

The summer before Becca Schmill entered her junior year of high school in 2018, she admitted to her parents that she was self-medicating with opioids and cocaine to cope with the trauma of being raped by a boy she met on social media.

Then, on Sept. 16, 2020, Schmill became alarmed when she knocked on her daughter’s locked bedroom door and didn’t get an answer. She called 911 and emergency workers discovered Becca’s lifeless body. Her official cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

“The doctors kept telling her to stop using drugs, but the first priority should have been to keep her alive,” Schmill said. “The medication was a critical missing piece.”

Her experience highlights a long-standing and troubling gap in the addiction treatment system. Despite overdoses hovering near record highs, the most effective medications for treating opioid addictions are still drastically underprescribed by pediatricians.

A national study published in February found that only 5 percent of pediatricians surveyed had ever prescribed buprenorphine or another standard medication, naltrexone, for opioid use disorder. At the same time, nearly a quarter of these pediatricians reported they had diagnosed an adolescent with opioid use disorder, and slightly less than half were prepared to provide counseling to youths for opioid abuse, according to the survey of 474 pediatricians led by researchers at Mass General for Children and the Yale School of Medicine.

Authors of the study say the findings underscore the need for expanded addiction training in medical schools, as well as better incentives to treat patients with opioid use disorder. Less than one-third of pediatric residency programs in the United States included education on prescribing OUD medicines, according to a 2019 national survey.

The findings are ominous because if adolescents can’t access opioid addiction medications in primary care settings, it is unlikely that they will find them elsewhere, say health researchers and treatment specialists.

“For too long, addiction treatment has been isolated from primary care settings,” said Dr. Scott Hadland, first author of the study and chief of adolescent and young adult medicine at Mass General for Children. “A lot of people go into pediatrics because they want to take care of cute babies and sweet, school-aged kids. ... Far fewer are in it for adolescent mental health and substance use-related concerns.”

The findings are consistent with earlier studies chronicling barriers to treatment. A 2022 analysis found that adolescents seeking help for opioid addiction at residential facilities are more likely to be offered art therapy and horseback riding than buprenorphine. Only one of every eight residential treatment facilities open to patients ages 16 or 17 offers access to the medication.

In 2002, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of buprenorphine for patients 16 years and older, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends its use. Yet the Mass General survey showed that many pediatricians believe they lack the proper training or personnel to treat opioid use disorder — and are likely to refer patients off-site for care. A mere 12 percent of pediatricians said they considered it their responsibility to prescribe medications for addiction, the survey found.

While access to addiction medications is scarce for all age groups, the stakes are particularly high for adolescents. In recent years, parents and caregivers have become alarmed by the increase in young people who are unknowingly taking pills laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is lethal even in tiny amounts. Drug overdoses and accidental opioid poisonings are the third leading cause of death for children in the United States, according to a 2022 analysis.

In Massachusetts, fatal overdoses among those 15 to 24 declined in 2022 to 105 deaths, though deaths among adolescents and young adults are still nearly one-third higher than they were a decade ago.

“If I could wave a magic wand, I would want every pediatrician in the country to have someone in their office with expertise in addiction,” said Schmill, who created a nonprofit foundation in her daughter’s name to promote the well-being of adolescents and young adults. “Too many kids are not living long enough to get the help they need.”

Since 2017, Dr. Jason Reynolds and his colleagues at Wareham Pediatrics in Massachusetts have been among the rare pediatricians who prescribe buprenorphine. Yet Reynolds says he is haunted by the case of a teenage girl he was not able to help.

A longtime patient of his practice, the girl arrived at his office with a severe skin infection from injecting heroin. At the time, Reynolds did not prescribe opioid addiction medications and instead referred the girl to a drug rehabilitation program. The last he heard, she had lost a baby to sudden infant death syndrome and was wandering the streets of Boston. “I have no idea if that person is alive,” Reynolds said.

The struggle to find opioid addiction medications does not end once a person enters adulthood. Reynolds said that he recently decided to keep treating a young patient until age 26 because he couldn’t find a primary care doctor who could prescribe Suboxone. A major study last year found that only 1 in 5 adults with opioid use disorder receive the medications to treat it, and prescription rates are even lower among Black people, women, and the unemployed.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Reynolds said. “Suboxone is a lifeline, and anything that disrupts its access can lead to adverse outcomes.”

Insurer billing practices also play a factor in the low prescription rates. Primary care pediatricians said they are often billed in 15-minute increments, which is not enough time to evaluate and counsel young patients with opioid addictions.

“When a teen is injecting heroin, that takes a lot more than 15 minutes, but the system doesn’t reimburse you for that time,” Hadland said.

Gary Carter, a retired truck driver from Maynard, said he believes Suboxone could have “changed the trajectory” of his son’s life and possibly prevented his death by overdose at age 25.

Carter’s son, Bryant, developed an addiction to painkillers while in high school, when he was suffering from a rare and chronic disease known as psoriatic arthritis. The condition caused persistent joint pain and rashes to form on his body. To relieve the pain and isolation he felt from his peers, Carter turned to prescription painkillers. “My son had the courage to admit that he was self-medicating,” Carter said.

Yet despite regular visits to clinics, four years would pass before Bryant was finally prescribed Suboxone. By then, he was taking more potent opioids, including heroin. After a brief period of recovery, he relapsed after undergoing an appendectomy, a procedure that required painkillers. On Feb. 23, 2018, his mother found his body slumped over a Bible, as if in prayer, with a needle next to him.

“There is so much at stake with young people,” Carter said. “Had Bryant gotten the right medications sooner, he might have been able to wean himself off opioids before it became a tragedy.”

