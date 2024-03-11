Person injured in explosion, fire at Hudson business, officials say

One person was injured in an explosion and fire at a business in Hudson on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The injured person, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a statement from Hudson police and fire officials.
Police and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and a person injured at 106 Forest Ave around 11:35 a.m., the statement said. They found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building and called upon the full fire department, including off-duty firefighters, to assist in extinguishing the blaze.
Officials said there was no danger to the public.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. No further information was immediately available.
