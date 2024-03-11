Person injured in explosion, fire at Hudson business, officials say

One person was injured in an explosion and fire at a business in Hudson on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The injured person, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a statement from Hudson police and fire officials.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and a person injured at 106 Forest Ave around 11:35 a.m., the statement said. They found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building and called upon the full fire department, including off-duty firefighters, to assist in extinguishing the blaze.