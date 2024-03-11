fb-pixelPresident Biden in Manchester, N.H. today Skip to main content

President Biden to deliver speech, attend campaign event in New Hampshire

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 11, 2024, 34 minutes ago
President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Monday, March 11, 2024, en route to Washington. He is due in New Hampshire Monday afternoon, according to the White House.Stephanie Scarbrough/Associated Press

President Biden will be in Manchester, N.H., on Monday to deliver a speech on “lowering costs” for Americans before later participating in a campaign event, the White House said.

A brief advisory from the White House said Biden “will deliver remarks on lowering costs for American families. Later, the President will participate in a campaign event.”

The advisory didn’t provide specific locations for the speech or the later campaign event.

Biden’s visit to Manchester comes days after he buoyed supporters with a fiery State of the Union address, decrying GOP front-runner Donald Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution” and for jeopardizing freedom at home and abroad.

Recent polling shows Biden and Trump, who’s battling dozens of criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions in his bid to recapture the presidency, locked in a tight race for the White House in November.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

