Providence woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 85-year-old woman

Kelly is due back in court April 1. It was unclear whether she had hired an attorney to represent her.

Caitlin Kelly, 28, was arrested after police identified her as the owner of the vehicle that allegedly fled the scene of the crash, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office said in a statement. On Feb. 26, she was charged in Providence County Superior Court with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, prosecutors said.

A Providence woman is facing charges in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed an 85-year-old woman who was walking in the city’s Mt. Hope neighborhood in October, officials said Monday.

About 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 4, Providence police responded to a report that a pedestrian had been involved in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of North Main and Pleasant streets, according to the statement. There, officers found that a gray sedan had allegedly struck a pedestrian who was crossing North Main Street and then had fled the scene, prosecutors said.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, was alert immediately following the crash but later died from her injuries, the statement said.

Investigators gathered surveillance video from nearby businesses and license plate readers and used it to identify Kelly as the owner of the gray sedan, prosecutors said. They then went to her home and found a gray BMW sedan with significant damage, Neronha’s office said.

Kelly told investigators she was driving on North Main Street during the time of the crash but didn’t remember hitting anyone, according to prosecutors.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for her phone and allegedly found a series of text messages sent prior to the crash, no messages sent around the time of the crash, and then a message afterward saying she had hit someone with her vehicle, according to the statement.

