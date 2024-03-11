R.I. legislation targets deepfakes in elections

Representative Jacquelyn Baginski, chairwoman of the House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma have introduced companion bills that would prohibit using “synthetic media” within 90 days of any election unless that media discloses that an image has been manipulated or generated with artificial intelligence.

And while Rhode Island has not seen such a high-profile example, state lawmakers are sponsoring legislation that would regulate deepfakes, or “synthetic media,” in election communications. Deepfakes are fabricated videos, images, or audio created with the use of artificial intelligence that depict a person saying or doing things they never actually said or did.

PROVIDENCE — The peril posed by deepfakes in elections became evident in January when a fake Joe Biden robocall urged people not to vote in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

“The advent and popularity of deepfakes and similar content pose challenges to the functioning of elections and democracy because such communications can deprive the public of the accurate information it needs to make informed decisions in elections,” Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

“Across the country, deepfakes have been used repeatedly to deceive the public about statements and actions taken by political leaders, which is especially dangerous in the lead-up to an election when there is not sufficient time for campaigns to debunk these mistruths before voters head to the polls,” he wrote.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is warning the legislation could impinge on First Amendment rights.

“The bill’s focus on ‘media in election communications’ seeks to regulate speech in the sphere that the First Amendment most fundamentally applies to — the political process,” ACLU of Rhode Island executive director Steven Brown wrote. “In order to ensure that debate on public issues is, in the words of the US Supreme Court, ‘uninhibited, robust, and wide-open,’ the First Amendment provides special protection to even allegedly false statements about public officials and public figures.”

The ACLU acknowledged that free speech rights in the political arena are not limitless.

But, Brown said, “To allow the government to regulate or ban political speech that some might view as misleading undermines the breathing space that robust political speech requires, whether generated with the help of artificial intelligence or not.”

Under the legislation, a candidate whose appearance, actions, or speech are depicted through the use of synthetic media may seek an injunction prohibiting the distribution the audio or video. The law would not apply radio stations, TV stations, websites, and newspapers that report on deepfakes, and it would not apply to synthetic media “that constitutes satire or parody.”

Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy think tank based in Washington, D.C., is backing the Rhode Island legislation. It noted Texas, Minnesota, California, Washington, Michigan, and New Mexico have already passed laws regulating the use of deepfakes in elections and that 32 other states have introduced similar bills. And it said the proposals have broad bipartisan support.

Public Citizen also pointed out that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign disseminated deepfake images of former President Donald Trump hugging and kissing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The rapid advances in deepfake technology have deeply concerning implications for the upcoming elections,” Public Citizens’ Aquene Freechild wrote. “The 2024 election cycle is being called ‘the first AI election” in the United States.”

And deepfake technologies pose a major threat to US democracy, Freechild said. “It is not hard to envision a nightmare scenario where a well-timed fraudulent deepfake swings the outcome of an election,” she wrote.

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said the federal government has largely ceded regulating such technology so states are stepping up to address deepfakes. He said he is not aware of any deepfakes used in Rhode Island elections, but he said AI technology has come a long way in the past 12 months and he wouldn’t be surprised to see deepfakes in the state’s fall elections.

Marion noted that Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo and that news agencies that initially published the photo withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation.

“Photoshop has been around for years and we expect people might clean up their appearance,” Marion said. But the bill targets election communication that has been manipulated using artificial intelligence and the creation of new content, he said, noting that technology companies have rolled out tools to create fully synthetic video based on simple prompts.

Marion noted that in November a University of Chicago poll found 58 percent of Americans believe artificial intelligence will lead to an increase in the spread of misinformation in the upcoming election, and 66 percent support a federal ban on the use of deepfakes. “In the absence of action by Congress, the General Assembly needs to regulate the use of this technology,” he said.

But the ACLU argued that public officials could easily use the proposed legislation to deter the exercise of free speech. For example, it said political ads often string together comments made at different times by a politician, but if AI is used to create such ads, those ads could face legal action under this bill.

“We don’t wish to minimize the concerns that have generated this legislation,” Brown said, “but we believe that before rushing to regulate this technology in the political sphere, much greater consideration of the ramifications of doing so is needed in order to avoid infringing upon fundamental First Amendment principles.”

Baginski, a Cranston Democrat, noted that First Amendment rights are not unlimited. “It’s reminiscent of shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theater,” she said. “Using deep fake technology to influence elections — that is the new threshold for free speech.”

Baginski noted the law would allow synthetic election communications that carry disclaimers. “We are not trying to stop people from creating parodies,” she said, “but we are trying to make sure the viewers know that what they are looking at is not real.”

DiPalma — a Middletown Democrat who received a master’s degree in computer science from Brown University, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence — said now is the time for this legislation because of increased computing power and the ability of AI to generate new content.

Those new tools have value, but the government has to ensure they are used for the right reasons, DiPalma said. “The legislation seeks not to eliminate it, but to ensure that if synthetic media is used within 90 days of an election, you need to disclose that,” he said. “It’s akin to disclosing who paid for an ad.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.