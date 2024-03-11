Scandal with N.H. lawmaker leads to ‘new protocol’

The newly reached agreement marks the latest chapter in a scandal that erupted in September, when Republican Representative Troy E. Merner resigned abruptly. Investigators had concluded Merner no longer lived in his legislative district, and they notified House Speaker Sherman A. Packard, a Republican, who then urged Merner to resign right away.

28NHarrest - Troy E. Merner, 63, of Carroll, N.H., who resigned from the New Hampshire House of Representatives, was arrested and released on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. He faces a felony charge of wrongful voting for allegedly casting a ballot in Lancaster despite having moved to Carroll. (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office)

Attorney General John M. Formella told House leaders on Wednesday that his office has established a “new protocol” for information about a lawmaker’s alleged ineligibility for office, and Democrats responded Thursday by backing down from their calls for a legislative solution.

Key officials have settled on a plan to soothe concerns about the handling of allegations against a New Hampshire lawmaker who has since resigned and been indicted.

But subsequent revelations showed the New Hampshire Department of Justice had notified the legislature nearly nine months earlier about Merner’s alleged ineligibility for the office he held. Packard said his office confronted Merner back then, but couldn’t take any action based on unproven “accusations and rumors,” so he waited quietly for “proof.”

Merner, meanwhile, kept voting. His participation proved decisive in killing a Democrat-backed education bill that Packard and other Republicans later declined to revive, as they sought to move on and limit discussion of the whole affair. Democrats were outraged.

Democratic Representative Lucy M. Weber introduced a bill to require the DOJ to notify not only the House speaker but also the minority leader and clerk whenever the attorney general’s office has “probable cause” to believe a member doesn’t live in their district. On Thursday, however, Weber urged her colleagues to table the bill, and they voted overwhelmingly to do so.

Formella’s email to Packard and House Democratic Leader Matthew B. Wilhelm on Wednesday described the new protocol in general terms and said a more formal letter on the topic would come within the next couple of weeks.

Moving forward, Formella said, whenever the DOJ receives an allegation that a current House or Senate member is no longer living in their district, the DOJ will conduct an “initial and expedited review” to determine whether the allegation is “credible.” If it is, then the DOJ will immediately notify both the leader of the relevant chamber and the minority party’s leader.

“The information provided will be limited to the issue of residency and will not include information related to any potential criminal investigation of any other related issues, including but not limited to wrongful voting, false swearing, theft, and other potential related crimes,” Formella wrote.

Wilhelm said tabling Weber’s bill was appropriate in light of Formella’s protocol.

“I appreciate the DOJ’s proactive approach to updating their process on issues of legislator residency,” he said, “and I look forward to a formal letter outlining the DOJ’s new protocol later this month.”

