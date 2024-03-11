Fugitive sought in Worcester killing of woman and 11-year-old daughter arrested in California, police say

Dejan Belnavis , 27, was wanted on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the fatal shootings of Chasity M. Nunez, 27, and Zella Aria Nunez on March 5.

A fugitive wanted in the shooting deaths of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in Worcester has been arrested in California, the Worcester Police Department said Monday evening.

Dejan Dante Belnavis has been arrested in connection with the murders of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter.

The mother and daughter were shot while sitting inside a parked SUV in a residential area shortly after 3 p.m.

Another suspect in the shootings, Karel S. Mangual, was arrested March 6. Mangual pleaded not guilty in Worcester District Court to two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a gun without a license.

The Worcester Police Department said more information about the arrest will be released at a news conference set for 7:30 p.m. Monday.

This breaking news story will be updated.

