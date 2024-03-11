Woman rescued from SUV after Stoneham rollover crash, officials say

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after her SUV struck the front steps of a home, rolled over onto its roof, and trapped her inside, Stoneham police said.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the woman from the vehicle before she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police and fire officials said in a statement. The woman, whose identity was not released, was wearing a seatbelt and was alone in the vehicle, officials said.

Stoneham police and firefighters received a report about 2:25 p.m. that a rollover crash had occurred at 92 Marble St., the statement said. There, authorities determined that the SUV had clipped another vehicle before driving into the steps of home and rolling over.