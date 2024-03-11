Five people found dead at a Honolulu home in an apparent murder-suicide, police say

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police said Sunday they were investigating what appears to be the murder-suicide of a family, including three children, at a Manoa home.

Police first arrived at the home at 8:30 a.m. but left after no one answered the door, Lt. Deena Thoemmes said during a news conference Sunday afternoon. She explained the initial call was from an anonymous person and police had no cause to enter the home.

Officers returned at 9:15 a.m. after receiving another call and were able to speak with a caller. Upon entering the residence, they found four people who had been fatally stabbed and appeared to be a wife and three children aged 10, 12 and 17. The husband also was found dead.