Biden tries to make up with N.H. after primary mess with first visit to state since 2022

But the primary was seven weeks ago and Biden was a no-show. He skipped the contest after state officials ignored his push for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the nation primary and went ahead with theirs first anyway. Biden won handily in a write-in effort launched on his behalf because he opted not to even put his name on the ballot.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The setting for President Biden was straight out of the New Hampshire primary season: a small campaign office sandwiched between the Heng Won Chinese restaurant and the Individual Fitness personal training studio in a two-story strip shopping center.

That drama behind him, Biden returned to the state for the first time in two years on Monday, hoping to smooth over any hard feelings. After all, he can’t afford to lose New Hampshire’s four electoral votes. Following a health care event in nearby Goffstown, Biden strolled into the Manchester campaign office through a back doorway under a handmade sign that read “Finish the Job” to applause and chants of “four more years.”

“It stunned me, the write-in campaign you all did. It really did,” he told about 50 volunteers and supporters, ditching his suit jacket and tie for a dark blue quarter-zip in his first visit to a field office in the 2024 campaign. “I was very careful not to be here. But, really, I was stunned, and really pleased.”

His joke about avoiding the state drew laughs, showing that — at least with this group — the primary controversy was in the past.

“No one was more upset than I was when the [Democratic National Committee] changed the calendar. However ... no one would be more upset than I would be if I wake up in November and Donald Trump is president,” said Kathy Sullivan, a former New Hampshire Democratic Party chair who helped lead a super PAC that pushed the write-in effort. “Do you shoot yourself in the foot because you’re in a snit over something? Or do you look at the big picture and say, ‘Wait a minute, Joe Biden’s been a consequential president. Donald Trump is crazy.’ ”

New Hampshire is part of a weeklong blitz of travel to crucial states after Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday. He won the state by 7.3 percentage points over Donald Trump in 2020, and a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today poll in January found Biden holding a similar lead this year.

But Trump came within 0.3 percentage points of winning New Hampshire against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. And with the former president leading a close race this year in most recent national polls, the Biden campaign wanted to show it isn’t taking New Hampshire for granted — particularly after many Democrats here were upset with the effort to give South Carolina’s primary first-in-the-nation status.

“I don’t think in the end the whole fracas about the primary is going to make much of a difference in November. It’ll be far in the rear view mirror by then,” said Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire. “For New Hampshire Democrats, when faced with making a choice between Biden and Trump, I think that choice makes the controversy over the primary just pale in comparison.”

As required by state law, New Hampshire held its primary first in the nation on Jan. 23 and Biden won with nearly 64 percent of the vote. The unsanctioned contest meant that delegates allocated in the primary would not be seated at this summer’s convention, but DNC Chair Jamie Harrison suggested recently that decision could be reversed.

New Hampshire state Representative Steve Shurtleff, a Democrat who supported Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips in the primary, said such a move would help heal the hard feelings. The New Hampshire primary controversy might hurt Biden “a little bit” in the state, but he should win in November as Democrats forgive — although some still might not forget, Shurtleff said.

“You’ve got to look at the greater good. Me, especially as a veteran, I would hate to see Donald Trump back in the White House, so I’ll be supporting the president,” Shurtleff said, then paused. “I’ll be voting for the president, I’ll put it that way.”

The Biden campaign is ramping up its activity and travel in what it calls a “month of action” after the Super Tuesday primaries last week all but assured a 2024 rematch with Trump. Biden headed to Pennsylvania on Friday and Georgia on Saturday, with trips planned this week to Wisconsin and Michigan. Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and top Biden administration officials also are traveling around the country.

The campaign also launched a $30 million advertising blitz and plans to open 100 offices in battleground states around the country while more than tripling its staff in those locations to at least 350. Biden officially opened the Manchester field office Monday and the campaign plans to add additional ones and a state headquarters in the next month.

“Everyone in this room is going to work our butts off for you,” Aaron Jacobs, Biden’s New Hampshire campaign manager, told the president as he introduced him.

Biden gave them a pep talk, outlined his accomplishments, agenda for a second term, and the stakes in the race against Trump before taking their questions after the media was escorted out. One of Biden’s talking points was health care, echoing his comments earlier in front of about 200 people at the YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown.

Biden focused on his efforts to lower the cost of health care, an issue that could resonate in a state with one of the nation’s oldest populations. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act he signed into law capped the price of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare as well as limited total annual out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 for people in the program. The law also allowed the government for the first time to negotiate prices for a limited number of drugs with pharmaceutical companies.

Biden told the crowd he wants to expand those initiatives. And he was quick to hammer Trump for saying in an interview Monday that “there is a lot you can do ... in terms of cutting” Social Security and Medicare.

“I’m never going to allow that to happen. I won’t cut Social Security. I won’t cut Medicare,” Biden said to applause.

Tess Kuenning, chief executive of the Bi-State Primary Care Association, which represents community health centers in New Hampshire and Vermont, was in the crowd for what was mostly a health care policy speech. A Bow, N.H., resident, she didn’t want to give her political affiliation because of her job but said she thought New Hampshire would get over the primary controversy.

“I don’t think it’s going to matter,” Kuenning said. “I think the Democrats will come home. I think that Republicans will come home, and it’ll just be those in the middle that will make the difference.”





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.