Pilot program in Boston will swap out gas stoves for electric

The switch from gas to electric stoves speaks to a larger truth that low-income communities, such as those in Dorchester, bear the brunt of both environmental and health crises. Decreased indoor air pollution is not just an environmental win but a human one. Concerns arising from this change, such as potential utility bill spikes or a discomfort with new cooking methods, must be addressed efficiently. Boston’s partnership with Boston University to conduct research will add to the program’s efficacy and impact, both locally and as a model for other communities.

Re “City pilot program will replace gas stoves with electric in Dorchester” (Metro, March 4): In the face of our climate crisis, initiatives such as this are needed on a large scale. Phasing out our use of fossil fuels is necessary to reduce the most catastrophic effects of climate change, and doing so in an equitable manner is our moral imperative.

Balancing planetary needs, people’s health, and their financial access is a painstaking task, but it is necessary. We need more such bold steps. It’s not just about switching a stove; it’s about flipping the switch on climate change and social justice. This is an excellent way to put federal funding to use, an effort that should be replicated across the country. It reminds us that every effort, no matter how seemingly small, has a part in the larger narrative.

Lili Flanders

Truro





Underserved communities chosen with an eye on equity

Pollution doesn’t concern itself with equity. It often affects the poorest people the hardest in terms of health and safety effects, while the sun shines on people who can afford to have solar panels installed on the roofs of their houses. No wonder climate action is a hard sell. It frequently leans on private consumerism, which in turn must throw a significant chunk of the financial burden of saving the world on the shoulders of people who struggle to put enough food on the table each week. Heck, I pull down a decent salary, and I can’t afford to rewire my house for an electric stove.

Let’s see more government programs such as Boston’s retrofit of two Dorchester affordable-housing communities, as well as an expansion of this pilot program. Let’s see more electric stoves installed and more healthy kids.

Andy Gooding-Call

Northampton