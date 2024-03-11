Push is on to reform Mass. prostitution laws

Reporter Sean Cotter’s story demonstrates that point. While legislative sponsors Senators Cindy Friedman and Lydia Edwards and Representatives Mary Keefe and Tricia Farley-Bouvier have led an impressive coalition, including courageous survivors, law enforcement — with the exception of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan — has largely been silent.

While there is momentum for Massachusetts legislation that would decriminalize people being bought and sold in the sex trade, more champions are needed ( “Move made to overhaul Mass. prostitution laws,” Page A1, March 4).

As someone who spent decades investigating violent crimes including human trafficking and prostitution, I applaud those who have signed on to support the legislation. But I urge Ryan’s colleagues in the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association as well as members of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association to publicly endorse this effort. This advocacy is essential to its passage and enforcement.

Until that happens, those most marginalized and vulnerable will continue to get caught up in the sex trade and face significant hurdles in gaining viable employment and accessing safe housing to lead healthy and productive lives.

Donna Gavin

Milton

The writer is an attorney and a retired Boston Police Officer.





Partial decriminalization still leaves sex workers vulnerable

I’m disappointed that the story about reforming prostitution laws didn’t even mention bills to fully decriminalize sex work and to improve the health and safety of people who engage in it, let alone quote anyone on the merits of these policy approaches.

I lived in Ireland, which was cited as a country with a “Nordic Model” law similar to the one proposed here, which maintains criminal penalties for the purchase of sex. What the article didn’t mention is the longstanding opposition of sex workers in Ireland, who predicted correctly that rather than helping them, the law would have adverse consequences, including lopsided arrests of people selling sex in comparison with people buying sex, the most basic problem such laws purport to solve.

Under this type of law in Northern Ireland, demand didn’t end, and sex workers experienced a dramatic rise in violent crime against them. A review of the law concluded that criminalizing clients does nothing to fight human trafficking or sexual exploitation.

All forms of human trafficking are appalling. Globe readers should know that human trafficking is already illegal. However, not all sex for money is trafficking.

Organizations from Amnesty International to the World Health Organization endorse full decriminalization to reduce harm and promote health and human rights. Massachusetts can repeal archaic laws, expunge people’s records, and provide material assistance without going down a path that has backfired elsewhere.

Rachel Roth

Arlington