The State of the Union and the state of the presidential race

During the speech he listed his administration’s accomplishments and outlined an optimistic vision for a second term, with continued emphasis on America’s core values: honesty, decency, dignity, and equality. He contrasted that focus to that of his “predecessor” — an administration defined by “resentment, revenge, and retribution.” In fact, he mentioned his “predecessor” no fewer than 13 times as he continued to drive home the stark differences between them.

Baseball’s Opening Day is still weeks away, but President Biden already hit one out of the park with his State of the Union address. Speaking with a booming voice for more than an hour, he put to rest concerns about his stamina and mental acuity. He even promoted age as an asset, saying, “When you get to be my age, certain things become clearer than ever.”

When the president and his predecessor, their respective parties’ presumptive candidates, go head to head in November, the stakes for our country could not be higher. But I’ve no doubt that Biden will win that matchup.

David Greenfield

Waltham





Democrats need to do more to set stakes for US climate policy in November

President Biden should be given credit for touting his climate change accomplishments. Though his policy has not been flawless (approval of the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska, for instance), his administration has made historic advancements. However, I believe that he missed a major opportunity in the State of the Union to contrast his record with that of his presumed challenger.

Donald Trump and the Republican Party have no plans to address the harmful effects of climate change. In fact, Trump is flagrantly running on policies that would dramatically set back progress on carbon emissions and prioritize fossil fuels over renewable energy (“Drill Baby Drill” Trump 2024 T-shirts are available online).

Biden and the Democrats have yet to make this stark contrast central to their campaign. They need to pound home the message that they’re on the right side of history and that they’re offering solutions to a massive, unprecedented existential problem and not ignoring it or dismissing it like the Republicans.

Getting the climate crisis under control is a herculean task, and we’re running out of time. To suspend progress and go in reverse for four years under a Trump presidency would be a monumental mistake.

Michael Dean

Marshfield





Address to the nation has devolved into a political rally

I must begin by saying I am an ardent supporter of President Biden and think it is critical for the welfare of this country and the world that he be reelected. I am not, however, a fan of the State of the Union spectacle that we are subjected to every year. The president has a duty to report to the nation what the state of the union is. That is a serious charge and should be carried out in a serious manner. However, that has hardly been the case.

The president walks down the aisle as members of Congress scramble for his autograph, photos, a few words. It is not the time or place for any of that. As the president speaks, there are outbursts from the floor. There is the partisan standing and applauding while the other side sits stoically. This is not a political rally. All applause could wait until the end.

We are a people so alienated from one another. The State of the Union only exacerbates this sad state of affairs.

Janet Slovin

Boston





This year’s State of the Union is the latest step in our slide into being ungovernable. It used to be an opportunity, partly ceremonial, to outline priorities, differences, and common ground. In a few short years, it has gone from a single shouted heckle to a noisy campaign rally. Granted, it’s a campaign year, but the path to chaos is clear. We should brace ourselves for a degeneration of the event into a useless shouting match like the presidential debates.

Ron Evett

Holliston





We’re seeing a split in the GOP and a rebuke of Trump

President Biden, in his opening remarks, sounded the alarm bell that “not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault at home as they are today.” That may explain why some conservatives feel the GOP is no longer worthy of calling itself the party of Lincoln. They believe the party, in the main, has abandoned longstanding democratic principles in order to appease its de facto leader, Donald Trump.

Substituting integrity with servility may prove to be decisive in the upcoming presidential election when millions of Lincoln Republicans refuse to embrace such an extreme deferential posture. In America, I must believe that most voters cast their ballots not out of fear of retribution from a would-be autocrat but, rather, out of fear of losing their freedoms.

Jim Paladino

Tampa





Wait, what? Is that … George Santos?

Although former members of Congress are granted lifetime floor privileges to the State of the Union, it was nonetheless startling to see the former representative George Santos, the serial fabulist kicked out of Congress just months earlier, in attendance.

Santos now wants his old job back, albeit in a different New York congressional district. This is the same guy who said, “To hell with this place,” after a bipartisan vote to expel him in December. Let’s remember those words and hope New York voters honor the wishes of the disgraced former congressman.

David Tulanian

Henderson, Nev.