Blues at Bruins: After two convincing wins, can Boston keep it going?

Boston can make it three in a row for the first time since Jan. 22 with a win over the visiting Blues on Monday. St. Louis was part of that last winning run as the first victim of the Bruins’ four-game streak before the All-Star break.

Three-game win streaks were commonplace for the Bruins early in the season, but they’ve suddenly become a rarity.

The Blues are trying to snap a three-game losing streak themselves after an unsuccessful swing through the New York tri-state area, suffering road defeats to the Rangers, Devils, and Islanders, while allowing four goals in each loss.

Puck drop on Causeway Street is set for 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -235. O/U: 5.5.

BLUES

Season record: 32-29-3. vs. spread: 35-29. Over/under: 24-34, 6 pushes

Last 10 games: 3-6-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 1-7, 2 pushes

BRUINS

Season record: 38-13-15. vs. spread: 34-32. Over/under: 31-34, 1 push

Last 10 games: 5-1-4. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: St. Louis 176, Boston 219

Goals allowed: St. Louis 198, Boston 176

Power play: St. Louis 16.8%, Boston 24.0%

Penalty minutes: St. Louis 460, Boston 661

Penalty kill: St. Louis 78.2%, Boston 81.9%

Faceoffs won: St. Louis 48.8%, Boston 49.2%

Stat of the day: The Blues are in a 2 for 24 slump on the power play.

Notes: Linus Ullmark made a career-high 38 saves in the win over the Penguins Saturday, while Pavel Zacha added another two-goal game in the victory. “I think everybody’s a little more relaxed because you just never know what’s going to happen, right?” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “That’s why practice on Friday was two flow drills and two shinny games, no thinking. ... It comes back to their play, too. Because they’re relaxed mentally, their play is more relaxed.” ... The Blues have scored more than two goals just once in their past eight games, going 2-5-1 in that span. Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas — who lead the Blues in goals and points, respectively — have not scored a goal in five games.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.