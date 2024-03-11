Coming off better week of play, Bruins suffer case of the Mondays and lose an ugly one to the Blues

Fresh off one of their best weeks of the season, the Bruins started a new one with an ugly 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden.

It wasn’t like the Bruins were outclassed — they dominated their guests territorially for most of the night — but they had trouble finishing and Blues goalie Joel Hofer was solid, allowing precious few rebounds to pounce on.

Jim Montgomery’s team collected 7 of 8 points last week but will now have wait until it heads to Montreal, the coach’s hometown, for Thursday’s meeting with the Canadiens to try to erase the memory of this one.

Trailing, 4-1, with just over eight minutes remaining, the Bruins (38-14-15) pulled Jeremy Swayman in an attempt to get back in it, but the Blues (33-29-3) quickly extended the lead with an empty-netter to squash that strategy.

David Pastrnak scored the lone Boston goal, his 41st of the season, in the third period.

Despite outshooting and outchancing the Blues through the first 20 minutes the Bruins were looking up at a 2-0 deficit as they headed to the dressing room.

The St. Louis goals came via a quirky bounce and too many Boston penalties.

The Bruins actually had the first chance on the power play when Brayden Schenn interfered with Brad Marchand just 53 seconds in. There was nothing doing for the Bruins with the man advantage as the Blues got three straight clears.

St. Louis broke the ice midway through the period. Old friend Torey Krug’s dump-in to the corner ricocheted off the kickplate and shot to the slot, where an unmarked Kasperi Kapanen caught up to the puck and ripped it past Swayman (17 saves).

Boston had several golden chances to pull even but bid by Jake DeBrusk (forehander off a speed rush), Jakub Lauko (slot backhander off a nifty Justin Brazeau feed), and Pastrnak (partial breakaway) were all turned aside by Hofer (36 saves).

The Bruins survived a holding the stick call on DeBrusk, but back-to-back calls on Charlie Coyle (hooking) and Trent Frederic (high sticking) gave the visitors a five-on-3 advantage and it took them just 9 seconds to cash in. Robert Thomas played give and go with Justin Faulk before slapping one past Swayman from the top of the left circle for a 2-0 lead.

DeBrusk nearly put Boston on the board in the opening moments of the second, but his doorstep jam couldn’t squeeze through Hofer.

A split second later a DeBrusk giveaway led to a Jordan Kyrou break-in, but his wrister missed badly.

St. Louis went up 3-0 on a three-on-two break, with Kapanen dropping a pass to Kevin Hayes breaking down the slot and the Dorchester homie burying it past Swayman.

While it’s been a struggle for Hayes in his first year in St. Louis but he has a goal in each game against the team he grew up admiring. He has 12 goals for the season.

About the only entertaining event for Bruins fans in the middle period was Swayman challenging Nathan Walker after the Blues winger tried to prevent the goalie from getting off the ice on a delayed penalty call.

Boston appeared to crack the crease when Justin Brazeau’s airborne backhander in tight bounced over Hofer and into the net, but celebration was short-lived. The Bruins were ruled offside.

With a lot of the life sucked out of the building, the Blues went ahead 4-0 when Brandon Saad kicked one off his skate blade onto his stick blade and slid it in at the left post.

