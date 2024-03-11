BC opens spring football practice with more buzz, thanks to Bill O’Brien

“I think that’s another huge part of our recruiting,” O’Brien said. “The alumni network that exists at Boston College is a huge advantage.”

He has a group text with Eagles who need no introduction — Doug Flutie, Matt Ryan, Matt Hasselbeck, and others. O’Brien has also spoken to non-football players who graduated from BC and are eager to help.

As he begins his tenure at Boston College, football coach Bill O’Brien has connected with program legends with the hopes of collaborating to vault the program back into the national spotlight.

Time will tell whether O’Brien’s vision comes to fruition, but there’s indisputably more buzz around the program than in recent years. Day 1 of spring practice Monday drew a larger media contingent and ran like an NFL operation.

Advertisement

Music served predominantly as background noise, as opposed to the club-like atmosphere at times last year. Drills ran smoothly and efficiently, and there wasn’t much idle time. O’Brien’s no-nonsense approach has resonated with players.

“The mentality that O’Brien has is what I want,” junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos said. “Every time he steps in the team meeting room and speaks, he makes me smile. There’s a fire inside of me ready to go play.”

Castellanos acknowledged it was sad to see former coach Jeff Hafley leave to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator. Before the O’Brien news surfaced, Castellanos and his teammates came together and decided to stay.

They felt a collective sense of unfinished business, believing that the Fenway Bowl triumph over Southern Methodist was just the beginning. Once O’Brien came on board, it cemented their decision even more.

“I automatically knew,” Castellanos said. “These guys gave me the keys to this place. Boston has accepted me as family and community. These people have treated me very well, so I decided to stay.”

Advertisement

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos (right) got in his throwing at Monday's workout. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Senior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku said the group chat blew up as the speculation surrounding O’Brien intensified. He said he’s “very, very, very optimistic” and ready to embrace the change.

In the weeks since his arrival, O’Brien has carved out time to meet with every single player on the roster to learn about their background, family, and what brought them to BC. Ezeiruaku said those small details go a long way.

O’Brien said that approach is critical at a new job, and getting to know a player allows him to coach in a more constructive way.

“Not every coach will take the time out of his day to meet with 100-something guys,” Ezeiruaku said. “That was really good to see. It’s a good feeling. It’s a great way to build trust, and him letting us know his door is always open.”

The same goes for the assistants, who have come from near and far to form a seasoned group. O’Brien’s staff includes several with NFL experience, including offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Will Lawing and defensive coordinator Tim Lewis.

O’Brien believes the staff — which also includes former NFL head coaches Doug Marrone and Rob Chudzinski — is a “huge selling point” in recruiting and something that has a chance to set the Eagles apart.

“I would put our staff up against any staff in the country as far as developing players and having the ability and the knowledge of how to do that, based on where we’ve all been and our experience,” O’Brien said.

Advertisement

They inherit a spring roster that looks very similar to last fall’s group, with just 12 new players at the moment. The Eagles lost star guard Christian Mahogany, cornerback Elijah Jones, and a few other contributors, but the majority of the team is the same.

Castellanos has many familiar targets in Lewis Bond, Joe Griffin Jr., Jaedn Skeete, Dino Tomlin, and tight end Jeremiah Franklin, plus transfers Jerand Bradley (Texas Tech), Jayden McGowan (Vanderbilt), and tight end Kamari Morales (North Carolina).

The running back room is deep, with Kye Robichaux, Alex Broome, Kansas State transfer Treshaun Ward, and Central Florida transfer Jordan McDonald. The offensive line returns several catalysts, including center Drew Kendall, right tackle Ozzy Trapilo, tackle/guard Logan Taylor, and tackle/guard Jack Conley.

The players have liked how O'Brien communicates and connects with them. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Castellanos became the first player in program history to record 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He electrified in spurts, and the next step is becoming a more consistent and polished passer.

“He’s definitely a guy that can do both, no doubt about it,” O’Brien said. “I think he’s a really good football player, and I’m glad we have him.”

On the other side, defensive ends Ezeiruaku and Neto Okpala, defensive tackle Cam Horsley, linebackers Kam Arnold and Jaylen Blackwell, defensive backs Cole Batson and Max Tucker, and cornerbacks Amari Jackson and Ohio State transfer Ryan Turner are names to know.

Punter Sam Candotti and kicker Liam Connor should contribute on special teams.

Advertisement

O’Brien said he doesn’t look at BC’s team last year when analyzing his group this year. At the same time, he said, the continuity does help.

“They did it a certain way, we do it a certain way,” O’Brien said. “Nobody’s right, nobody’s wrong. It’s just different ways to skin a cat. We’ll do it the way we believe in.”