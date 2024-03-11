Trade winds died out with passing of deadline, leaving Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk to breeze right along

“He has reached out and just kind of sent some messages, and I miss that guy,” DeBrusk said following Monday’s morning skate. “It’s one of those things where I was waiting for the trade deadline was the sign he’s coming back. Anytime he is around the room I’m trying to beg him to come back, but he’s looking good. But no, he’s obviously someone that I lean on a lot when we were together and it just speaks volumes to his character just out of the blue, getting a text from that guy, it’s like you’re getting a text from your first date.”

The longtime Bruins leader still checks in on his pals and made sure to touch base with DeBrusk as rumors about the winger’s future circulated in the weeks, days, and hours leading up to last week’s trade deadline.

Advertisement

DeBrusk was in a humorous mood after the deadline came and went and he was still a Bruin.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s always a big one, to be honest,” he said. “As the years have gone on, it’s really [hard] for everyone in the room. And it depends on certain situations — and how much you look on Twitter. And I’m still here. It’s definitely a sense of relief. You obviously don’t know until about 4:30 [and then you go from there]. But I’m happy to be here and just excited to move forward in the playoff push here.”

DeBrusk has been through the deadline drama before. Two years ago, his name was at the center of a ton of rumors, partly because he had asked for a trade and partly because he was about to become a restricted free agent. Instead, he signed a two-year, $8 million extension.

He said it’s nearly impossible to ignore the rumors.

Advertisement

“I mean it kind of gets thrown in your face these days I feel like. But I’m going to be honest, I’ve seen a lot of heat on social media throughout my entire career,” DeBrusk said. “So, there’s different things. There’s sometimes where people ask, or it gets brought up and I think it’s just the way that we live nowadays. But does it affect you? I think it does in some ways, but it’s easy to say it doesn’t, but that’s one of the things that’s exciting about a fan and nerve-wracking has a player.”

Another reason DeBrusk was feeling chipper was a surge in production with 2 goals and 6 points in his last four games heading into Monday night’s matchup with the Blues at TD Garden.

“Well, I think the puck’s going in, finally, which is nice,” he said. “There’s been some nice finishes and getting rewarded on that side of things is something you can’t necessarily control completely. But I haven’t minded my game. I think my game has been pretty similar. It just seems like things are going in and when things go in, you gain more confidence. It’s been an intense month, an intense week. I came back from an injury (he missed the last game before the All-Star break injury) and I feel like I’m just starting to get healthy again.

“This is the most fun time of year. You don’t practice, you’re just playing games. They’re intense games, either divisional games or against teams that are trying to get into the playoffs. This is when the hockey means the most.”

Advertisement

DeBrusk had no news on a new contract but reiterated his desire to stay in Boston and that he thinks it’s reciprocal.

“Yeah, of course. I’ve said it from the start of I guess when I’ve been getting asked, but that hasn’t changed anything,” he said. “It’s easy to get emotional or upset or anything like that on these things. But I understand it’s a business and you’ve got to do what’s best for the team or you.”

Things are looking up for Pavel Zacha, who was honored as the NHL's second start of the week after posting 7 points in four games. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Zacha takes star turn

Pavel Zacha was named the NHL’s second star of the week after collecting 5 goals and 7 points as the Bruins went 3-0-1. Zacha had 17 goals and 43 points heading into the game vs. the Blues.

“He’s gotten some puck luck where before he wasn’t getting any puck luck,” coach Jim Montgomery said of Zacha’s recent surge. “I think he’s just more relaxed. Once one goes in, you relax and it’s amazing how the puck starts to find the back of the net once you’re relaxed mentally.”

Peeke’s looking up

Defenseman Andrew Peeke participated in the morning and pregame skates, wearing No. 52, the same sweater worn by his Columbus buddy and former Bruins forward, Sean Kuraly. “He was surprised it wasn’t already in the rafters,” Peeke quipped … Charlie Coyle was feeling “a little under the weather,” according to Montgomery and skipped the morning skate. In the center’s stead, Dan Darrow, the club’s assistant video coordinator, laced ‘em up and he can move. The club called up rookie center Johnny Beecher from AHL Providence just in case, but Coyle suited up for the game … Sign of the day: “Hey handsome, I’ll trade you this candy bar for a puck.” It was unclear at press time who “handsome” was but said candy bar was a Hershey’s milk chocolate.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.