Celtics at Trail Blazers: Boston’s road trip continues with Kristaps Porzingis out, other starters questionable

It may not matter against the struggling Trail Blazers, whose 18-45 record is nearly an inverse of the Celtics’ league-best 49-14 mark. Portland is coming off an overtime win against the Raptors Saturday, but has lost 11 of its last 14.

Boston released a lengthy injury report Sunday night that included the entire starting lineup. While Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring tightness) is the only one ruled out for now, Jayson Tatum (right ankle impingement), Jaylen Brown (sacroiliac strain), Derrick White (left hand sprain), and Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy) are all questionable for Monday night’s game.

It’s not clear whether it’ll be the Boston Celtics suiting up in Portland Monday, or the Maine Celtics.

Tip off out west is set for 10:30 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 10:30 p.m.

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Ore.

TV, radio: NBA TV, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -9.5. O/U: 217.0.

CELTICS

Season record: 49-14. vs. spread: 32-29, 2 pushes. Over/under: 30-33

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 4-6

TRAIL BLAZERS

Season record: 18-45. vs. spread: 30-33. Over/under: 31-32

Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 7-3

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 120.7, Portland 108.1

Points allowed per game: Boston 109.8, Portland 116.0

Field goal percentage: Boston .485, Portland .441

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .449, Portland .494

3-point percentage: Boston .385, Portland .353

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .346, Portland .352

Stat of the day: The Celtics can be the first team to reach 50 wins this season with a victory Monday.

Notes: Boston just ended its second two-game losing streak of the entire season with Saturday night’s 117-107 road victory over the Phoenix Suns. That two-game skid followed an 11-game winning streak before the start of the five-game road trip cut the winning ways short. ... Tatum scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter against the Suns. The Celtics got solid bench contributions from Luke Kornet (14 points on 6-of-7 shooting) and Payton Pritchard (10 points) “They were amazing, they were tremendous,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of the reserve duo. “I thought Payton changed the game with his defense.” ... The Celtics have won six of their past eight meetings with Portland. This is the first matchup between the teams this season, and they play again in Boston on April 7. ... The Trail Blazers enter Monday on a high note after ending their nine-game home losing streak with Saturday’s overtime victory over the Raptors. It was Portland’s first home win since beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 31 to spoil Damian’s Lillard homecoming. Former Celtic Dalano Banton scored 25 points against Toronto, one game after putting up a career-best 30 against the Houston Rockets.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.