Patriots to release wide receiver DeVante Parker

Cutting Parker before June 1 creates $6.32 million in dead money, with just $143,332 in additional salary-cap space. The numbers are not favorable, but the Patriots couldn’t find any willing trade partners and decided to cut bait.

The 31-year-old Parker had two years remaining on his contract.

The Patriots are releasing wide receiver DeVante Parker, according to his agent Jimmy Gould.

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Patriots need to weaponize the offense after the unit floundered for back-to-back seasons. Without Parker, New England’s wide receiver depth chart includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte.

This year’s draft class is particularly deep at wide receiver, so the Patriots should have ample opportunity to add young talent.

The Patriots could have waited until June 1 to release Parker, which would have slightly improved their cap savings to $1.71 million. A trade after June 1 would have been optimal, generating $4.9 million in cap room with just $1.56 million in dead money, but Parker carried little value across the league.

In April 2022, the Patriots sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick. At the time, Parker had two seasons remaining on his contract. After Parker’s underwhelming 2022 season — 31 receptions for 569 yards and three touchdowns — the Patriots decided to extend him through the 2025 season.

The decision was head-scratching at the time, given Parker’s age and production, and did not age well. Last season, Parker caught 33 passes for 394 yards and no touchdowns.

During his time as a Patriot, Parker made a handful of impressive contested catches but could not reliably get open. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Parker has ranked at the bottom of the league in separation for the past four seasons.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.