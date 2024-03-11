The Hockey East tournament opens Wednesday. See the schedule and how to watch.

All 11 Hockey East teams are in the tournament. The opening and quarterfinal round games are held on the campus of the higher seed. After the opening round, all eight remaining teams will be re-seeded.

The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs, but expect both the Eagles and the Terriers in the field regardless of what goes down in New England in the next few weeks.

The March 22 semifinals and March 23 championship game will be played at TD Garden and broadcast on NESN.

Here’s a look at the schedule and how you can watch each game. Tickets for the opening and quarterfinal rounds are being sold through the hosting schools, with the semifinal and final rounds being sold through TD Garden.

Wednesday, March 13

No. 9 Vermont at No. 8 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Vermont (13-18-3) will travel to the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn. The Huskies (14-18-2) beat the Catamounts twice in three regular-season matchups. Streams on ESPN+.

No. 11 UMass Lowell at No. 6 New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

The Wildcats (19-14-1) host the Riverhawks (8-23-4) in Durham in a NESN-televised matchup. UNH finished out the regular season with back-to-back 4-0 wins over Lowell on Friday and Saturday. You can also stream the game on ESPN+.

No. 10 Merrimack at No. 7 Northeastern, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern (16-15-3) last won a Hockey East title in 2019. The Huskies will host Merrimack (13-20-1), which made it to the final last season. Watch the showdown at Matthews Arena on ESPN+.

Saturday, March 16

Teams will be re-seeded after the opening rounds

No. 5 UMass at No. 4 Providence, 4 p.m.

The No. 4 and 5 seeds will face off in the first quarterfinal of the tournament at Schneider Arena. UMass (19-12-3) beat Providence (18-12-4) in two early-season meetings. The game will stream on NESN+ and ESPN+.

TBD at No. 2 Boston University, 4:15 p.m.

The Terriers (24-8-2) begin their title defense with a 4:15 p.m. puck drop on Saturday at Agganis Arena. BU will play the second-lowest remaining seed after the opening round. The game will stream on ESPN+.

TBD at No. 3 Maine, 7 p.m.

The Black Bears (22-10-2) haven’t won a Hockey East playoff game since 2018 (although they had a strong chance in 2020, before the tournament was canceled). Maine will play the highest remaining seed after the opening round. The game will stream on ESPN+.

TBD at No. 1 Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles (28-5-2) have been tough to stop this year, finishing out the regular-season slate on a nine-game win streak. With a 20-3-1 Hockey East record, BC has the best mark in league play since Maine in 1992-93. BC will play the lowest remaining seed after the opening round. The game will stream on NESN+ and ESPN+.

Friday, March 22

Semifinal No. 1: 4 p.m., TD Garden (NESN, NESN+, ESPN+)

Semifinal No. 2: 7:30 p.m., TD Garden (NESN, NESN+, ESPN+)

Saturday, March 23

Final: 7:30 p.m., TD Garden (NESN, NESN+, ESPN+)

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.