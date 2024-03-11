Welcome back: Patriots sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett to one-year deal

The deal also includes up to $4 million in incentives.

The 31-year-old Brissett will serve as a veteran presence in New England’s revamped quarterback room, which also includes 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke. The team has finalized a trade to send 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones to Jacksonville in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Brissett is familiar with Foxborough, as the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2016 out of North Carolina State. He spent just one season with the team, starting two games (1-1) during Tom Brady’s Deflategate suspension.

After an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brissett got the call to start on a short week against Houston. The rookie led the Patriots to a 27-0 win over the Texans, rushing for one touchdown in the win.

Brissett suffered a setback in his second start and wouldn’t play the rest of the season, but his work on short notice earned the respect and admiration of the players and coaches.

“He’s done nothing but come in here and work as hard as he possibly can,” Bill Belichick said after the Houston game. “He’s just a hard-working kid who’s really dedicated to doing what is right for the team.”

Brissett was traded to Indianapolis in September 2017 in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett served as the starting quarterback for two of his four seasons in Indy, registering an 11-19 record. He then went on to play a season in Miami, Cleveland, and Washington.

In Cleveland, Brissett started the first 11 games of the season because of Deshaun Watson’s suspension as a result of multiple sexual harassment allegations. Brissett worked closely with Alex Van Pelt, who was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the time. He finished with a 4-7 record, completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He has 10,574 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, 23 interceptions, and a 61.3 completion percentage in his eight-year career.

Asked in February if the Patriots plan to run the same offense that the Browns ran, Van Pelt noted there will certainly be similarities. Brissett’s familiarity with Van Pelt should be a benefit, regardless of which path the Patriots take at quarterback.

If the Patriots draft a quarterback and elect to have him sit, Brissett will be in position to start as a bridge option. If the Patriots draft a quarterback and play him immediately, Brissett is also experienced with the backup role.

