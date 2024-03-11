Kutter Crawford appreciated his time with Chris Sale, and other Red Sox thoughts

“It was huge having somebody I could relate to,” Crawford said. “We’re not the same pitchers. He’s a tall, lanky lefty and I’m a stock righty, so to speak. I just tried to pick his brain.”

Sale surprised Crawford with a congratulatory text message when he was drafted in 2017, then became a mentor once they became teammates in 2021. Both grew up in central Florida and attended Florida Gulf Coast University.

Chris Sale is now an Atlanta Brave. But he’s still a good influence on Kutter Crawford .

Crawford vented to Sale after a poor start last season, and after he let his frustration out, Sale offered simple advice.

“He said, ‘It doesn’t matter. We’ve got to show up for work tomorrow. That’s it. It’s not going to be your last bad outing,’ " Crawford said. “That resonated with me.”

Crawford has stayed in touch with Sale since he was traded to the Braves and hopes to face him this season.

Sale has looked sharp in spring training after joining one of the best rotations in the game. Atlanta’s plan is to carefully parcel out his starts with an eye on keeping Sale healthy for the postseason.

That could be a chore, as the Red Sox learned. But Sale is hungry to show he can still be one of the best in the game.

Chris Sale has looked sharp for the Braves in spring training. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Rich Hill was at Fenway South for two days this past week to call two games on the radio and be around the coaches and players.

“Now back to the great unknown,” he joked.

The lefthander, who turns 44 on Monday, is a free agent who could return to the mound once his son, Brice, is finished with his final Little League season in Milton.

Here’s a thought: The Sox should offer Hill a chance to join the team as a player with the further understanding that a job in the front office awaits once he’s done pitching.

The Sox do not have many alumni in meaningful roles. Given the breadth of his experience and knowledge of pitching, Hill would be a smart addition.

▪ The Sox sent $17 million to the Braves along with Sale to get back second baseman Vaughn Grissom. That money counts against the luxury tax, as will the $19.25 million paid to Lucas Giolito this season.

That’s $36.25 million for pitchers who will not play for the Sox this season — roughly 20 percent of their luxury tax payroll.

▪ Sam Kennedy added his latest two titles earlier this month. He was named chief executive officer of Fenway Sports Group on March 1, and Wednesday he was named to the board of directors for PGA Tour Enterprises.

Kennedy also is president and CEO of the Red Sox, CEO of Fenway Sports Management, and CEO of FSG Real Estate.

Privately, some people within the organization wonder if this will lead to Kennedy giving up his day-to-day duties with the Sox and FSG hiring a team president whose sole focus is the team and Fenway Park.

That’s probably overdue at this stage. And, while Kennedy tries to be earnest, it’s clear his public comments about the team have done more to anger fans than assure them.

▪ BetOnline lists Texas outfielders Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford as the favorites for American League Rookie of the Year at 3/1.

Wilyer Abreu is the eighth choice at 16/1. Ceddanne Rafaela (50/1) and Marcelo Mayer (80/1) are among the long shots.

▪ No matter how many baseball games you watch, there’s always something new to see.

On Tuesday, Masataka Yoshida was at the plate with Rafael Devers at third and two outs against the Rays in the fifth inning. As Yoshida swung and missed at a pitch from Ryan Pepiot, the white thumb padding on his hand came loose and flew to the backstop.

Devers thought it was the ball and took off for the plate. Catcher Rob Brantly was waiting with the actual ball and tagged out Devers. It went down as a caught stealing.

“Everybody thought it was the baseball,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who briefly argued. But no rule covers the situation.

▪ U.L. Washington, who died Monday at the age of 70, was best known for his eight seasons with the Royals and ever-present toothpick.

But he also worked as a minor league hitting coach for the Red Sox from 2003-14. His pupils included Mookie Betts with Single A Greenville in 2013. Washington also influenced a number of other future major leagues as the Gulf Coast League hitting coach from 2006-12.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.