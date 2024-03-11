In its defense, Malden Catholic boys’ basketball survives Somerset Berkley for a shot at Division 2 three-peat

“When that shot went up it was like, god please don’t make it,” said Howard, who posted a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds. “I knew we had to get a stop there. After he missed, I just thanked god.”

Seconds prior, Howard nervously watched Somerset Berkley’s Mason Medeiros attempt a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. But when the shot clanged off the front iron, the top-seeded Lancers were finally able to let out their emotions after surviving, 50-48, over the No. 4 Raiders in Monday’s thrilling Division 2 boys’ basketball state semifinal at UMass Boston.

After the final buzzer sounded, Ben Howard knelt over at midcourt with his hands over his head. It was a moment for the Malden Catholic junior to let out a big sigh of relief and process what just happened.

After playing the state’s most difficult schedule during the regular season, Malden Catholic (15-9) has rattled off eight straight wins as it looks to capture a third straight D2 state title this weekend at Tsongas Center. The Lancers will face the winner of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal between No. 7 Sharon and No. 14 Bedford.

“This group has never lost a postseason game,” said Malden Catholic coach John Walsh. “Hopefully we can close out but it’s incredible what our kids have achieved.”

Malden Catholic dominated most of Monday’s matchup and entered the fourth quarter in control, leading 42-31. But Somerset Berkley roared back. Using a fullcourt press, the fourth-seeded Raiders relied on steals and timely scoring from Medeiros (16 points) to embark on an 11-0 run and cut the deficit to 46-44 with 1:44 left.

Drexler Pierre and Matt Gaffney sank clutch free throws for MC, pushing the lead back to 50-45 with 18 seconds left. However, the Raiders had one last flurry as guard Brendan McDonald stole an in-bounds pass and drained a 3-pointer from the right wing. Then, Howard missed a pair of free throws.

Somerset-Berkley (21-3) called timeout and drew up a play for the sharp-shooting Medeiros. With 1.9 seconds left, the senior guard caught the ball amid two Lancer defenders on the left wing and rose for a clean look at the buzzer that came up just short.

“We just don’t fold and it was a great way to show how our kids have handled adversity all season,” said Somerset Berkley coach Bob Slater, whose team tied the program record for wins in a season. “We’re very proud of this group.”

Messiah Johnson added 12 points and 8 rebounds.

“When we lost games during the regular season, people didn’t think we’d make it this far,” said Howard. “We just wanted this. We need another state championship.”

Somerset Berkley's Mason Medeiros (13) shoots a floater in the lane in between Malden Catholic Ben Howard (35) and Matthew Gaffney (24) in the first half Monday night. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

An emotional exit

End of season breakup meetings, said Herb Grace, can be emotional.

Monday’s gathering with his Medfield High players was moreso than any other. After 40 seasons with the Big Blue, five as a player, the past 35 as a coach, Grace is stepping down after this season’s 18-5 finish following a run to the Division 3 quarterfinals against Pittsfield.

“Words can’t express my gratitude to the hundreds of players that I’ve coach, dedicated coaches I have worked with, supportive administrators I have worked for, referees that had to put with me :), and opposing coaches I’ve competed against,” said Grace on X, formerly Twitter.

“Couldn’t have asked to have gone out with a better group that this year’s team.”