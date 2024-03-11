A decisive third-quarter run propels Old Rochester boys’ basketball into Division 3 final

Junior Zack Mourao led with 27 points, and senior John Butler added 26 points and 11 rebounds. The two took over in the third quarter, with each supplying 10 points as the Bulldogs (21-4) stretched their lead from eight at the half to 18 after three.

After being eliminated in the state semifinals a year ago, the second-seeded Bulldogs exorcised their demons Monday night at Worcester State by outrunning No. 3 Pittsfield, 82-72, to advance to the Division 3 final. It’s the Bulldogs’ first state final trip since 2015.

Butler commanded the paint in the first half, but stretched his game to the perimeter in the second as the pair combined for six second-half 3-pointers.

“I was trying to run some sets a few times, but when those snipers are open, bang bang bang!” Old Rochester coach Steve Carvalho said. “That combination was a bit too much for Pittsfield.”

Junior Malachi Perry paced Pittsfield (18-6) with 20 points, willing the Generals back into the game in the fourth with crafty drives to the rim and an emphatic slam on the break. But the Bulldogs’ lead, which ballooned to 22 at its largest, proved too much to overcome.

The Bulldogs fell to St. Mary’s in last year’s semifinal and returned just one starter from that team. They found a way to exceed last year’s finish with the new group.

“Getting by this round, especially against a very athletic Pittsfield team, is very rewarding,” Carvalho said. “It’s not easy to get back.”

Senior Chase Besancon added 17 for Old Rochester.