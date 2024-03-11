Shooting star Julia Webster points top-seed Bishop Feehan girls’ basketball back to Division 1 state final

Webster, who was literally carrying a teammate on her back after figuratively carrying the Shamrocks all night, simply grinned.

As Julia Webster and her Bishop Feehan teammates skipped off the court Monday night, one Shamrock turned to another and asked if she knew that Webster dropped 30.

The points kept coming, and Webster never cooled down — tying the program record with those 34 on 11-of-13 shooting in a convincing 61-38 triumph over Woburn in a Division 1 girls’ basketball state semifinal at UMass Boston.

“I’m so proud of her,” Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of the senior guard. “I’m impressed, but not at all surprised. She’s had this in her. To do it on a big stage is just really special for her.”

The No. 1 Shamrocks (20-4) are headed back to the state final for the second straight season, one win away from their second state title in program history and first since 2016.

Bishop Feehan gracefully withstood an inevitable surge from the plucky and persistent No. 4 Tanners (19-5), continuing to stay aggressive even as the lead ballooned.

Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores cheers on her Shamrocks as they impressively beat Woburn Monday to advance to the Division 1 state final. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“We know they’re tough; they never give up,” Dolores said. “We’re constantly saying that they’re never out of it. I’m just really proud of the poise of all our kids.”

Webster feasted inside throughout the first half, erupting for 21 points and burning the Tanners from all over. Five of those buckets came off assists from Charlotte Adams-Lopez (8 points, 9 assists), who waited for the perfect moment and consistently hit Webster in stride.

Brooke Canty energized the Shamrocks off the bench, rejecting a shot and registering multiple steals on one end, and attacking the basket at the other. Mckenna Morrison (13 points) and Shannon McCarthy (11 points) kept Woburn afloat, but Bishop Feehan built an 8-4 edge through one and extended it to 32-18 at halftime.

“Our pace is pretty good, and that’s what keeps us in the game,” Webster said.

Bishop Feehan's Maddy Steel (5) cruises in for a layup, in front of Woburn's Jayelyn Cunniff (13) and Ryley McCarthy (44), during the second half of Monday's Division 1 state semifinal at UMass Boston. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

When Woburn made a mini-flurry, Canty found Webster for two and Maddy Steel drained a timely 3 to extend the margin to 47-29 through three. Samantha Carlson (7 points) added a steal in the fourth, Webster continued to sizzle, and Steel provided the finishing touches with a layup.

The Shamrocks will face the winner of No. 2 Wachusett and No. 3 Springfield Central this weekend at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Dolores said they’ve been waiting for a chance at redemption since March 17 of last year.

“I definitely knew that we had the potential to go back,” Webster said. “Seeing it all pay off feels great.”

Woburn's McKenna Morrison (1) drives to the basket on Bishop Feehan's Samantha Carlson as the Tanners pushed back in the first half of Monday's Division 1 state semifinal at UMass Boston. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.