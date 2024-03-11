Youth paves the way for Medfield girls’ basketball into the Division 2 state final

“We’ve lost in the Final 4, but getting to the state championship is just a dream come true,” Kittredge said. “We’re so motivated and so ready to win.”

Whether it was a Naya Annigeri steal, a Tess Baacke drive, or an Izzy Kittredge 3-ball, the youngsters on the top-seeded Warriors appeared in total control during Monday’s Division 2 semifinal, leading to a 60-46 win against fifth-seeded Oliver Ames at Taunton High.

Medfield (22-2) entered Monday as one of four teams to make the state semifinals in all three years of the statewide girls’ basketball tournament, but had not yet advanced further. The program seeks its first state championship since 2017 under the old sectional format.

The Warriors jumped out to a 9-1 lead early, but OA (17-7) responded quickly and the first half turned into a battle of frenetic pace.

Sarah Hilliard (15 points) carried the early scoring load for the Tigers with nine first-half points, but couldn’t keep up with the relentless Medfield attack. The underclass trio of sophomores Baacke and Kittredge, plus the freshman, Annigeri, caught fire and pushed the Warriors to a 29-17 halftime advantage. Annigeri’s one-on-one chasedown block on a fast break drew perhaps the loudest roar from Medfield’s student section.

“Naya, she just plays calm,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said. “It looks like it’s a pickup game. She plays hard, but there’s no panic.”

Medfield's Sadie Cumming (right) gets her hand on a pass by thrown by Oliver Ames' Avery Gamble (11) intended for teammate Maeve Horsman as the Warriors turned up the defensive heat in the Division 2 state semifinal Monday at Taunton High. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Baacke, Kittredge, and Annigeri scored consecutively to kickstart an explosive third quarter that saw the Warriors push the lead to 20 points. This time, Kittredge took center stage with a spin move into a left-handed layup that brought the crowd to its feet.

Oliver Ames closed the gap slightly in the final frame, but never really threatened.

“I just really tried to do everything that was available to me,” Kittredge said. “If the drive was open, I drove, and if the shot was open, I shot it.”

Kittredge ended with a game-high 21 points, Baacke added 13, and Annigeri had 10 along with senior Annie Stanton.

Medfield will play the winner of No. 6 Worcester South and No. 7 Northampton in the Division 2 final at the Tsongas Center (date, time TBA). The Warriors start two seniors in Stanton and Sadie Cumming, but have only three on the roster, yet exude poise beyond their years.

“My expectations for this group, coming into this year, was not this,” Nickerson said. “They’ve exceeded what I thought we were capable of doing, and it’s because they’ve worked as hard as any group I’ve ever had.”

Medfield girls' basketball coach Mark Nickerson goes over plays during a timeout in Monday's Division 2 state semifinal at Taunton High. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

