Netting to its 23rd straight win, Norwell girls’ basketball sails into Division 3 state final

Second-seeded Norwell kept third-seeded Medway at arm’s length for most of Tuesday’s semifinal and staved off a surge in the third quarter to secure a 52-39 win at Taunton High. It’s believed to be the Clippers’ first state final appearance since 1989, and they will face the Foxborough vs. St. Mary’s winner at the Tsongas Center.

TAUNTON — The Norwell girls’ basketball team has been on the doorstep of the Division 3 championship game, with quarterfinal and semifinal runs in the last two years. Now, it’s finally the Clippers’ time.

Reagan Dowd (15) and her Norwell teammates celebrated their Division 3 semifinal win over Medway at Taunton High, securing the program's first trip to the state final since 1989.

“This is honestly a crazy feeling; this is what we’ve dreamed of since I was in middle school,” junior Maddie Oliver said. “Everybody wants to experience this in their high school experience, and obviously Norwell’s never done this before, so it’s honestly just surreal.”

Advertisement

Reagan Dowd picked up where she left off for the Clippers (23-1). After torching Sandwich from beyond the arc in the quarterfinals, the junior captain canned the team’s opening bucket and made four of six 3-point attempts to help build a 30-21 halftime lead. Dowd finished with 14 points and is a combined 9 for 14 behind the arc across the last two games.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“The kid’s a way better shooter than people realize,” Norwell coach Matt Marani said. “We see it all the time, so we know it, but she was fantastic again tonight, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Norwell (23-1) also controlled the glass early, led by efforts from Oliver and Paige Maguire. Oliver (team-high 16 points), took the brunt of a physical Medway defense, including tall sophomore forward Anna Freeman (9 points).

The Mustangs (19-5) received seven straight points from junior Victoria Bullard to end the frame, then ratcheted up their defensive intensity coming out of halftime. They closed the gap to 32-31 on a 3-pointer from Olivia Melanson, but the Clippers responded with an 8-0 run of their own. Alex Cassidy’s mid-range baseline jumper beat the third-quarter buzzer to put Norwell up 40-31, and they kept control in the final period.

Advertisement

“The mental toughness of this group is fantastic,” Marani said. “Whatever round or game it’s been, the girls have continued to respond, and it was great to see them respond tonight.”

Freshman Alex Cassidy (12 points) joined Oliver and Dowd in double figures. Junior Olivia Melanson led the Mustangs with 11 points

Norwell opened its season with a stumble in a home defeat to Sandwich. The Clippers have not lost since. Their 23 consecutive wins are currently tied with Wachusett for the longest active streak in the state.

“Every time somebody says something like that, I honestly forget,” Oliver said. “Every game for us is just a new opportunity and a new challenge.”

Norwell High's Madison Oliver (right) eyes an open teammate while pressured by Medway's Victoria Bullard in the Division 3 semifinal in Taunton. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Medway High's Victoria Bullard (4) attempts a basket despite blocking attempt by Norwell High's Alex Cassidy (4) and Paige Maguire (2) in Taunton. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 5 State

West Boylston 58, Palmer 57 (OT) — Eighth-grader Hannah Kursonis banked in a jumper in the final seconds to propel second-seeded West Boylston (21-3) past No. 6 Palmer (15-9) in overtime in a semifinal at Worcester State University.

After senior Madison Pitro (13 points) missed a runner, the rebound got tipped out to Kursonis, who pulled up from the foul line and connected on her only made field goal of the game. She finished with three points, while senior Sammie Mullins led the Lions with 18 points.

Sophomore Charlotte Theriault scored a game-high 28 points to lead Palmer.

Advertisement

Mike Puzzanghera reported from Worcester State.