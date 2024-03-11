Patriots bring offensive lineman Michael Onwenu back on three-year deal

Mike Onwenu has gone from a sixth-round pick to inking a $57 million contract with the Patriots.

The deal, which Onwenu negotiated himself after firing his representation, is worth up to $57 million and includes $38 million in guaranteed money.

At the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks ago, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and coach Jerod Mayo expressed interest in retaining Onwenu. They referred to the 2020 sixth-round pick as a “cornerstone” for his versatility to play both guard and tackle at a high level.

Advertisement

“When he’s going, he’s dominant,” Mayo said.

Amid New England’s inconsistent play across the offensive line last year, Onwenu’s ability to kick out to tackle helped stabilize the unit. In his four seasons as a Patriot, Onwenu has started games at right guard, left guard, and right tackle.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

If Onwenu stays at right tackle next season, then the Patriots will still need to identify a starting caliber tackle to play opposite him. The team signed tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million, so he is expected to compete for the job. Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe, Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber, and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. are also under contract for the 2024 season.

The Patriots have to sort out the right guard position, too. Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi — two 2023 draft picks — are both candidates to start.

Onwenu is the fourth player to return to New England under the new regime, joining tight end Hunter Henry, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and safety Kyle Dugger.

The Patriots also agreed to terms with former Commanders running back Antonio Gibson on the first day of the NFL’s negotiating window.

Advertisement





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.