NFL free agency is here. How will the Patriots follow the Mac Jones trade? Keep up with live updates.

From veteran quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield to star edge rushers like Danielle Hunter and Chase Young, there are some big names on the board for teams to bid on this week.

Deals can’t be completed until the start of the new league year — 4 p.m. on Wednesday — but some are already done or being finalized as teams either lock up their own assets (like the Patriots did with Hunter Henry) or flip them elsewhere (like New England is doing with Mac Jones).

NFL free agency will kick into gear on Monday, with teams allowed to enter into contract negotiations with free agents starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Follow along with our live updates from around the league.

What to know about the Patriots and free agency

NFL free agency 2024: Patriots news and rumors

WR Tee Higgins wants out of Cincinnati — 10:10 a.m.

ESPN reports Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins is requesting a trade.

What has changed since Bill Belichick left? Collaboration is the new ‘Patriot Way.’ — 10:00 a.m.

By Nicole Yang

The same word keeps popping up about the new setup in Foxborough.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft used it when discussing the hierarchical structure for personnel decisions. Coach Jerod Mayo used it when describing his plan for hiring coordinators. And de facto general manager Eliot Wolf used it when explaining the revamped grading system for draft prospects.

In the past two months, the Patriots have made something clear: They’re all about collaboration.

What deals are already done? — 9:45 a.m.

While the negotiation window doesn’t start until Monday for free agency, some teams have already locked up key players — or dealt away some surplus options — ahead of time.

The biggest deal of the offseason thus far saw the Chiefs lock up All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones on a massive five-year, $160 million deal to retain the centerpiece of their Super Bowl-winning defense.

The Buccaneers managed to hang on to star receiver Mike Evans, who inked a two-year, $52 million contract to stay in Tampa.

New England re-signed tight end Hunter Henry, one of the lone bright spots on a woeful 2023 offense, to a three-year deal.

A pair of significant trades will also be completed at the start of the league year Wednesday, headlined by the Patriots flipping quarterback Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a late-round pick.

The Broncos decided to punt on a former No. 15 pick of their own, sending wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Browns to cut costs after Jeudy’s underwhelming start in Denver.

Report: Pats special teamer Chris Board out — 9:40 a.m.

What to expect in NFL free agency — 9:30 a.m.

The beginning of free agency Monday will launch an exciting week in the NFL. Dozens of players will join new teams, and hundreds of millions of dollars will be awarded.

But there’s a downside to free agency. Before dozens of players can be added, dozens of players were released this past week, with more than $350 million in salary cut as of Thursday morning, including more than $100 million at safety.

The belt tightening isn’t done. Teams don’t need to be compliant with the salary cap until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and as of Friday morning, the Dolphins, Chargers, Bills, Ravens, Broncos, and Saints were over the cap.

The deals will start Monday at noon. Here’s what you need to know.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.