NFL free agency is here. How will the Patriots follow the Mac Jones trade? Keep up with live updates.

NFL free agency will kick into gear on Monday, with teams allowed to enter into contract negotiations with free agents starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Deals can’t be completed until the start of the new league year — 4 p.m. on Wednesday — but some are already done or being finalized as teams either lock up their own assets (like the Patriots did with Hunter Henry) or flip them elsewhere (like New England is doing with Mac Jones).
From veteran quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield to star edge rushers like Danielle Hunter and Chase Young, there are some big names on the board for teams to bid on this week.
Follow along with our live updates from around the league.
What to know about the Patriots and free agency
- The Patriots are finalizing a deal to send Mac Jones to his hometown Jaguars, ending a three-year tenure that began promising and ended with the one-time Pro Bowler riding the bench. Nicole Yang writes the decision will prompt Jerod Mayo and his new regime to avoid the mistakes Bill Belichick made when handling his young QB.
- New England will re-sign tight end Hunter Henry (three-year deal) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (also a three-year deal). But offensive lineman Trent Brown said this weekend he thinks his time with the Patriots is over.
- Last week, the Patriots made their first deal, adding former Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.
- The Patriots may be asking themselves a question: “What can Brown(s) do for you?” Cleveland happens to have several players available that align with the Patriots’ needs, according to Ben Volin.
NFL free agency 2024: Patriots news and rumors
WR Tee Higgins wants out of Cincinnati — 10:10 a.m.
ESPN reports Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins is requesting a trade.
Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new… pic.twitter.com/T0qy7uMu8n— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
What has changed since Bill Belichick left? Collaboration is the new ‘Patriot Way.’ — 10:00 a.m.
By Nicole Yang
The same word keeps popping up about the new setup in Foxborough.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft used it when discussing the hierarchical structure for personnel decisions. Coach Jerod Mayo used it when describing his plan for hiring coordinators. And de facto general manager Eliot Wolf used it when explaining the revamped grading system for draft prospects.
In the past two months, the Patriots have made something clear: They’re all about collaboration.
What deals are already done? — 9:45 a.m.
While the negotiation window doesn’t start until Monday for free agency, some teams have already locked up key players — or dealt away some surplus options — ahead of time.
The biggest deal of the offseason thus far saw the Chiefs lock up All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones on a massive five-year, $160 million deal to retain the centerpiece of their Super Bowl-winning defense.
The Buccaneers managed to hang on to star receiver Mike Evans, who inked a two-year, $52 million contract to stay in Tampa.
New England re-signed tight end Hunter Henry, one of the lone bright spots on a woeful 2023 offense, to a three-year deal.
A pair of significant trades will also be completed at the start of the league year Wednesday, headlined by the Patriots flipping quarterback Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a late-round pick.
The Broncos decided to punt on a former No. 15 pick of their own, sending wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Browns to cut costs after Jeudy’s underwhelming start in Denver.
Report: Pats special teamer Chris Board out — 9:40 a.m.
The #Patriots plan to release veteran special teams standout Chris Board this week, per source. He played in all 17 games for New England last season.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024
What to expect in NFL free agency — 9:30 a.m.
The beginning of free agency Monday will launch an exciting week in the NFL. Dozens of players will join new teams, and hundreds of millions of dollars will be awarded.
But there’s a downside to free agency. Before dozens of players can be added, dozens of players were released this past week, with more than $350 million in salary cut as of Thursday morning, including more than $100 million at safety.
The belt tightening isn’t done. Teams don’t need to be compliant with the salary cap until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and as of Friday morning, the Dolphins, Chargers, Bills, Ravens, Broncos, and Saints were over the cap.
The deals will start Monday at noon. Here’s what you need to know.
