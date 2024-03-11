See where the Patriots will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Patriots own eight selections in this year’s NFL draft.

New England will have one pick in each round in addition to the sixth-rounder they acquired by trading Mac Jones. The league did not award the Patriots any compensatory picks.

The No. 3 pick is the highest the Patriots will have drafted since 1993, when they chose Drew Bledsoe No. 1. Since 2000, the Patriots have drafted in the top 10 twice: defensive end Richard Seymour with the sixth overall pick in 2001 and linebacker Jerod Mayo with the 10th overall pick in 2008.