Patriots’ inaction a good thing on Day 1 of free agency, and more thoughts on the NFL frenzy

It may have made for a slow news day around New England, but was a sign the Patriots’ new bosses might know what they’re doing.

While the Falcons doled out $100 million to Kirk Cousins, and the Eagles added Saquon Barkley, and the Steelers got Russell Wilson, the Patriots mostly sat on the sidelines. They are mostly signing their own players and adding depth pieces like running back Antonio Gibson and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor .

The Patriots didn’t launch any fireworks on the first day of NFL free agency under new bosses Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo.

The Patriots may have cash to burn, as Mayo said earlier this offseason, but there’s no need to go through all of it now. Their best way forward is with patience. The NFL’s new three-year spending cycle runs from 2024-26, and the Patriots are just in the beginning stages of a massive roster rebuild, particularly on offense. They are not anywhere close to being one or two free agents away from being a competitor.

There is room for one splashy move at wide receiver, like signing Calvin Ridley or trading for a Tee Higgins or Amari Cooper. Plenty of time remains to pull something like that off.

But most of the money they spend in free agency should go to their own players — Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, and Myles Bryant. Overpaying for a handful of “B” level free agents isn’t the Patriots’ path to success. They learned that firsthand in 2021.

The Patriots’ salvation lay in the draft, where they hold premium picks Nos. 3, 34, and 68. First they need to hit on the rookies, particularly the quarterback, then they can spend money in free agency in 2025 and 2026.

While the Patriots were quiet, a handful of other teams made some noteworthy moves:

⋅ The Falcons gave Cousins a big bag of money — $180 million over four years, with $90 million fully guaranteed over two seasons — yet this was a no-brainer. They have young stars Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts on rookie contracts, meaning they could overspend at quarterback. Cousins, 35, is coming off a torn Achilles’ and only has two career playoff wins, but was clearly the best quarterback available this offseason. Atlanta wanted an accomplished veteran after trying and failing the young QB route with Desmond Ridder.

It’s noteworthy, though, that the Vikings declined to match the offer even though they have just Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall at QB, and the No. 11 pick in the draft. Cousins went 50-37-1 in six seasons with the Vikings, but they decided the big investment was no longer worth it.

⋅ Wilson did a quick tour to the Giants and Steelers, and smartly decided to join Pittsburgh on Sunday night, before most of the QB musical chairs are snapped up. Financially, this is a low-risk move for the Steelers, who only have to pay Wilson the minimum $1.21 million because the Broncos are on the hook for the balance of a $39 million salary. The Steelers are clearly done with Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall pick in 2022. Mason Rudolph is a free agent, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he is re-signed to be the backup.

But bringing in Wilson still carries plenty of risk, in that he may not be any better than the other quarterbacks and could divide the locker room. Wilson’s numbers improved last year in Denver, but he’s now been dumped by two teams in the last three years, and the Broncos are paying a boatload just to be rid of him. If Wilson has a poor September, how long will the Steelers stand by him, particularly with no financial obligation?

⋅ Baker Mayfield played for just $4 million in Tampa Bay last season, and turned that into a three-year deal worth a reported $115 million with $50 million guaranteed. It sounds like a massive payday, and it is, but the context is important. The full guarantee is $40 million — $30 million this year and $10 million next year, which really means 2024 is Mayfield’s only true job security. And while $30 million seems like a lot, that’s the going rate for middle-of-the-road quarterbacks, with Derek Carr also getting $30 million and Geno Smith making $27 million.

It’s a great turnaround for Mayfield, but he’s still playing year to year like most everyone else in the NFL.

⋅ The Patriots ripped off the Band-Aid and agreed Sunday to trade Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick, a “change of scenery” trade that was needed for both sides. Jones played like his confidence was shot, but if playing for a new team and coming home to Jacksonville can clear his mind, I do like this move for the Jaguars. They badly need to get back into contention in 2024 after missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record, and now they have a backup with 42 NFL starts in case anything happens to Trevor Lawrence.

⋅ Free agency is for teams like the Eagles, who have the core pieces in place and need to augment them with veteran talent. The addition of Barkley feels like a double whammy — making the Eagles better while making the rival Giants worse — but I have a hard time getting too excited about a running back, especially when the Giants didn’t seem too upset about losing Barkley. The Eagles’ addition of former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff, who had 10 sacks last year, may be more impactful.

⋅ Gardner Minshew turned a 7-6 record with the Colts last year into a nice payday with the Raiders, getting $25 million over two years ($15 million guaranteed). But the Raiders probably aren’t done at quarterback with Minshew and Aidan O’Connell, whether it’s trading for Justin Fields or finding a way to draft one with picks Nos. 13 and 44.

⋅ The Dolphins let defensive coordinator Vic Fangio leave after one year, and now the defense is getting picked apart. They opted not to re-sign defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders. They saw edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel sign with the Vikings and former coach Brian Flores. Safety Brandon Jones left for Denver, and guard Robert Hunt signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Panthers.

⋅ It’s apparently a good year to be a guard. In addition to Hunt’s big deal in Carolina, the Rams gave Kevin Dotson $48 million and Jonah Jackson $51 million, both over three years. Onwenu, an unrestricted free agent tackle/guard, must be licking his chops.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.