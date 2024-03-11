Patriots signing former Commanders running back Antonio Gibson

The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pounder out of Memphis has been in the NFL for four seasons, all of them with Washington. The 25-year-old had his best season in 2021, when he rushed for 1,037 yards on 258 carries, and had seven rushing touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 294 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The Patriots are signing running back Antonio Gibson, according to a league source.

Gibson joins a crowded backfield in New England, with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson leading the way and youngster Kevin Harris working as a backup. Ezekiel Elliott, who is slated to be a free agent, also could figure into the mix if he returns.

