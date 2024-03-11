Patriots minimize fireworks, and it’s absolutely the right course of action, as free agency ignites

While the Falcons doled out $100 million to Kirk Cousins, and the Eagles added Saquon Barkley, and the Steelers got Russell Wilson, the Patriots didn’t aim too high. They re-signed a few of their own players, and added modest free agents like quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Antonio Gibson, and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

It was a sign that the Patriots’ new bosses might know what they’re doing.

The Patriots didn’t launch many fireworks on the first day of NFL free agency under Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo.

It’s absolutely the right course for the 2024 Patriots. They have cash to burn, as Mayo said earlier this offseason, but there’s no need to go through all of it now.

The Patriots’ best way forward is with patience. The NFL’s new three-year spending cycle runs from 2024-26, and they are just in the beginning stages of a massive roster rebuild, particularly on offense.

The Patriots are nowhere close to being a competitor. They need to focus on drafting and developing their next core of players. Overpaying for a handful of “B” level free agents isn’t their path to success. They learned that firsthand in 2021.

There is room for the Patriots to make one splashy move at wide receiver, like signing Calvin Ridley or trading for a Tee Higgins or Amari Cooper. Plenty of time remains to pull something like that off.

But they don’t need to dole out tens of millions to other teams’ veterans. Free agency is for the Eagles and Falcons and Rams, who are trying to win now.

The Patriots’ salvation lay in the draft, where they hold premium picks Nos. 3, 34, and 68. First they need to hit on the rookies, particularly the quarterback, then they can spend money in free agency in 2025 and ′26. They are awash in cap space now, but any left unused can be rolled into the next season.

The Patriots didn’t make many splashy signings Monday, but you can definitely see the vision — they’re retaining their own top players and trying to find the right veterans to serve as role models for the wave of young talent that will be arriving after next month’s draft.

Bringing Brissett back to Foxborough looks like a solid move. Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt knows him well, having coached Brissett with the Browns in 2022 and helping him compile the best completion percentage, yards per attempt, QBR, and passer rating of his career.

There were more talented quarterbacks available, and Brissett by himself isn’t much of an upgrade from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. But Brissett plus a rookie at No. 3 could be a great building block for the future.

For just $8 million, in Brissett the Patriots are getting a tough, competitive, and mature player who knows what the coaches expect and can help set the culture in the locker room. All of his former teams (Colts, Dolphins, Browns, Commanders) loved him. Brissett, 31, has been in this situation before, and knows the deal. He will be a solid mentor for a rookie QB, and probably won’t pout if he is sent to the bench. The Patriots have no idea how someone like Wilson or Justin Fields would react to that role.

The other outside free agents the Patriots signed were just what they should be looking for as well — veterans who can contribute but will just be role players.

Gibson, who caught 172 passes in four seasons in Washington, got a modest $5.3 million guaranteed over two years to be the Patriots’ new pass-catching running back, a role they have sorely missed the last two years. Okorafor got $3.15 million guaranteed to likely be a backup right tackle. Linebacker Sione Takitaki, another former Brown, reportedly got just $6 million over two years. These aren’t superstars, but they are glue guys, which the Patriots need as they start over.

Perhaps most importantly, the Patriots are re-signing many of their own top free agents.

It seems a little strange to implore the Patriots to bring back the leaders of a 4-13 team, but one of the reasons they plummeted to the bottom was their failure to draft, develop, and retain their own players in the last five-plus years under Bill Belichick. The Patriots stunk in 2023, but they still had some useful parts.

Hunter Henry can still get open and catch touchdowns, and the tight end makes plenty of sense to bring back on a new three-year, $27 million deal. Whoever plays quarterback will need a solid offensive line, so awarding a three-year, $57 million contract for 26-year-old right tackle/guard Mike Onwenu was a no-brainer. Kendrick Bourne, coming off an ACL, and Jalen Reagor are low-risk signings at wide receiver. Safety Kyle Dugger has developed into a jack of all trades on defense and deserves a fat contract extension after getting the transition tag last week. Next, the Patriots need to focus on cornerback Myles Bryant and edge defender Anfernee Jennings.

The Patriots didn’t generate the biggest headlines Monday, and the modest nature of their signings will probably confuse and anger some local fans.

But they’re doing the right thing by taking the slow approach and targeting specific players who will fit in the locker room and help build a new culture. It’s the method that Wolf abided by in nearly 30 years with the Packers, and it’s the method that is best for building a consistent winner again in Foxborough.

