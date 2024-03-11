Can Providence make it to the Big Dance? What the experts say about their NCAA Tournament chances.

Their first game? Of course it’s against No. 10 Georgetown, coached by former Providence head man Ed Cooley. In Cooley’s first season in D.C., the Hoyas won just two conference games en route to a 9-22 overall record. Wednesday’s game will tip at 6:30 p.m. (FS1).

Providence men’s basketball holds its future in its own hands this week. If the Friars want a bid to the NCAA Tournament, they’ll need to make some noise in the Big East tournament beginning Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Win and they’re in? Not quite.

Providence, under first-year head coach Kim English, finished 19-12 and was ranked briefly in the AP Top 25 at No. 23 in early January. But the Friars closed out the season losing three of four to Marquette, Villanova, and UConn.

Cooley led Providence to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in his 12 seasons, including two straight — last year’s season ended with a loss in the opening round to Kentucky.

On Sunday, junior guard Devin Carter was named to the All-Big East first team. Carter led the league in scoring with 21.4 points per game, becoming the first Friar to do so since Ben Bentil in 2016. If Carter and the Friars can get past Georgetown, they’ll have a Thursday matchup against No. 2 Creighton (7 p.m., FS1).

NCAA Tournament at-large bids and seeding are determined by the NCAA’s NET Rankings. Providence is ranked No. 64, with only five “Quad 1″ wins over the course of the season.

The only Big East teams in all four predictions: UConn, Marquette, Creighton, and Seton Hall.

Here’s a look at what the experts say about Providence’s NCAA Tournament chances.

Providence basketball bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi doesn’t have the Friars in his first four out — they’re in his next four out. He does write that if Providence beats Georgetown and Creighton that they’d likely be in the bracket when it’s released on Sunday.

Slightly ahead of Providence on the bubble: Rick Pitino’s St. John’s team, which is a No. 5 seed in the Big East tournament and will play tourney-bound No. 4 Seton Hall on Thursday.

CBS Sports: Jerry Palm doesn’t have Providence in his field of 68 as of Monday morning, or even on the bubble. See his full breakdown here.

Washington Post: Patrick Stevens has Providence on the outside looking in as of Monday morning and the start of Championship Week.

The Athletic: Justin Williams writes that Wednesday’s game vs. George town is a “must-win” for the Friars, and that another win would help Providence “feel any sense of comfort” during Sunday’s selection show. See the rest here.

