Monday’s spring training report: Six Red Sox pitchers win duel with Pirates

BREAKDOWN: Perfection is a spring training game that finishes in 2:06. The Sox scored in the seventh inning when Joe Dunand walked, went to second on Marcelo Mayer’s double, and came home on a ground out by Nick Sogard. Mayer played three innings in his first game since coming back from a shoulder injury. Six pitchers held the Pirates to five hits, all singles. The Sox have won three straight.

NEXT: The Sox host the Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Brayan Bello is the starter, with Tanner Houck piggybacking him. St. Louis has lefthander Matthew Liberatore scheduled. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850 radio.

