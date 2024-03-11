fb-pixelMonday’s spring training report: Six Red Sox pitchers win duel with Pirates Skip to main content
SPRING TRAINING REPORT

Monday’s spring training report: Six Red Sox pitchers win duel with Pirates

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 11, 2024, 35 minutes ago
Cooper Criswell, shown earlier this spring, fanned four Pirates against two singles and no walks in a strong start Monday at JetBlue Park.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

SCORE: Red Sox 1, Pirates 0

RECORD: 11-6-1.

BREAKDOWN: Perfection is a spring training game that finishes in 2:06. The Sox scored in the seventh inning when Joe Dunand walked, went to second on Marcelo Mayer’s double, and came home on a ground out by Nick Sogard. Mayer played three innings in his first game since coming back from a shoulder injury. Six pitchers held the Pirates to five hits, all singles. The Sox have won three straight.

NEXT: The Sox host the Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Brayan Bello is the starter, with Tanner Houck piggybacking him. St. Louis has lefthander Matthew Liberatore scheduled. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850 radio.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.

