At least 26 dead and 11 missing after flash floods and landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island

PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers recovered more bodies as waters began to recede after flash floods and landslides caused by torrential rains on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, which have killed at least 26 people and left 11 missing, officials said Monday.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers have submerged nine districts and cities in West Sumatra province since Thursday. Late Friday, a major mudslide caused a river to breach its banks and tear through mountainside villages in Pesisir Selatan district.

Relief efforts for have been hampered by power outages, damaged bridges and roads blocked by thick mud and debris, the National Disaster Management Agency said.