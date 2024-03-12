Alonzo King LINES Ballet flows together in ‘Deep River’

“Deep River” was created during the Covid pandemic; it premiered in 2022, as part of the San Francisco–based company’s 40th-anniversary celebration, and had its New York debut at Lincoln Center just last month. On Friday and Saturday, Global Arts Live brought it to the Cutler Emerson Majestic Theatre. The eclectic score sets original music by Fischer and jazz pianist (and NEC faculty member) Jason Moran alongside the anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Maurice Ravel’s “Kaddisch,” and compositions by jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders.

Toward the end of “Deep River,” Grammy-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer sings the title spiritual: “Deep river, my home is over Jordan, / Deep river, Lord, I want to cross over into campground.” The 12 dancers of Alonzo King LINES Ballet sink to the floor, crawl about on their backs, rise up in supplication, suggest birds about to take off. The river is deep; it’s also wide, and you can’t be sure they’ll all make it into campground. But King’s 65-minute piece is quite the journey.

In New York, Fischer and Moran performed live, but at the Majestic, the score is pre-recorded. For the first 50 minutes or so, it just slides by, Moran ambient one moment, pulsing and clapping the next, Fischer mostly singing songs without words. The dancers also seem to be in a trance. “Deep River” was made at a time when they weren’t able to touch each other in rehearsal, and though they do touch in the finished work, they still seem in separate bubbles. King has described dance as “a kind of faith”; here faith is a personal rather than a communal affair, strangers in the same boat crossing over Jordan. Robert Rosenwasser’s costumes don’t do much to individuate the dancers: he puts the bare-chested men in long skirts and culottes and briefs and the women in tunics or tops and shorts, mostly dark browns and rusts and olive greens. Jim French’s subdued lighting makes it hard to identify anyone, at least for the first half of the piece.

Advertisement

Alonzo King LINES Ballet performs "Deep River." Richard Termine

And though King’s choreography is distinctive in itself, it too doesn’t distinguish one dancer from another. In explaining the name of his company, he’s said that “Lines are in our fingerprints, the shapes of our bodies, constellations, geometry.” Twisting, turning, tilting, whirling, pirouetting into arabesque, legs spiking heavenward, the dancers draw powerful lines. They shape bodies, chart constellations, create geometry. What’s missing are the individual fingerprints. They dance as individuals, but the movement looks the same on everyone.

Advertisement

There are arresting and puzzling sequences. A woman puts her hand over her mouth to cover what she’s saying, as if she were Polyhymnia in George Balanchine’s “Apollo.” Shuaib Elhassan enters with a limp Adji Cissoko in his arms, lays her down, picks her back up, walks off. In a silent episode, Maël Amatoul keeps jumping up atop three comrades and getting hurled back. Madeline DeVries and Lorris Eichinger throw each other about while miming the hysterical laughter we hear on the soundtrack. A long bright orange skirt makes a cameo appearance.

An off-kilter, less-is-more duet for Cissoko and Elhassan to a smoky, sensuous section of the score is the highlight of that first 50 minutes. Then “Lift Every Voice and Sing” brings Babatunji out for a solo that could be called “let every movement count.” He explodes in every direction, he travels on his hands, he eclipses agony with ecstasy; at the end he seems about to lift off and cross over on wings. It would be dazzling even in silence, but here he has music with rhythm and pulse and meaning to work with and against. Fischer’s rendition of “Deep River” then gives all 12 dancers the same opportunity. I wonder why this segment doesn’t open the show; it would focus what follows. The finale, to tinkling piano, is another duet for Cissoko and Elhassan that serves up less movement and more meaning. Why it’s the finale is a mystery. But Jordan is at least in sight.

Advertisement

“Deep River”

Choreography by Alonzo King. Original music by Jason Moran and Lisa Fischer. Performed by Alonzo King LINES Ballet. Presented by Global Arts Live. At: Cutler Emerson Majestic Theatre.

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.