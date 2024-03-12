Red Sox fans, avert your eyes. Kevin Baker pitches a raucous blend of baseball and city history in ‘The New York Game’

John McGraw, the fiery Hall of Fame manager of the New York Giants, was known for his temper as much as his strategic mastery. As Kevin Baker writes in his deeply researched, playfully raucous new book “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” McGraw once engaged in a brawl with a Boston player that “escalated into a melee that swept up both teams and much of the crowd, culminating in a fire that consumed the old South End Grounds, along with 170 neighboring buildings. Even the Yankees never burned down Fenway Park.” Not literally, anyway.

Wonderfully readable, both erudite and streetwise, “The New York Game” helps dispel a pair of myths that long ago attached themselves to the national pastime. The first is that baseball was predominantly a pastoral activity, perfected out in the country away from all the urban hullabaloo. The second is that it was a game played among gentlemen. Even Christy Mathewson, the legendary Giants pitcher who was by all accounts a man you would take home to mother and whose nickname was actually “The Christian Gentleman,” liked to fleece his teammates at the card table.

To take just one of Baker‘s examples, the old Baltimore Orioles, for whom, not coincidentally, McGraw played, “assaulted other teams constantly, with their spikes, fists, legs, bats, and an unending stream of obscenities. Playing at a time when only one umpire worked most games, they took shortcuts going from first to third, hid baseballs in the high grass of the outfield, tripped and kicked opposing players, and grabbed hold of their belts to slow them down.” Take me out to the ballgame. And cover the children’s eyes.

“The New York Game” is both a history of baseball in New York, and a history of baseball and New York, chiefly concerned with how these two rich subjects interacted beginning in the 19th century. Some of the best chapters detail subjects that extend far from the field, like the 1939-1940 New York World’s Fair, with its “World of Tomorrow” theme (conveying what Baker describes as “a love of the future as it was conceived in the past”), and New York’s response to the Great Depression, which the author describes in a sort of rough-hewn poetry that permeates the entire book: “The city would become rich again, grow again, come to dominate the nation’s and even the world’s culture again. But the easy confidence in its genius that had existed before the great slump was gone for good.”

Baker’s approach is romantic but clear-eyed, idiosyncratic and veracious. He describes how the Giants essentially evicted the Yankees from the Polo Grounds — the Yanks were paying rent — only to see their rivals set up shop in the upwardly mobile Bronx with their new cathedral, Yankee Stadium, and their new megastar, the bigger-than-life, made-for-New York behemoth, Babe Ruth. Baker piles on statistics to explain the Babe’s greatness — the book can get a little overfond of statistics, and of italics — but here, as elsewhere, he also deploys pungent literary analogy: “Fitzgerald’s Gatsby stood on the dock and pined over Daisy Buchanan’s green light at East Egg; the Babe would have dived right in and swum for it.” That would be quite the splash.

The Red Sox, of course, played their part in delivering Babe to the Big Apple; Baker delineates how Sox owner Harry Frazee saw his team as merely one of his entertainment subsidiaries, a business approach that led him to sell the slugger (and, for a time, pitching ace) to the Yankees. But it was Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert who taught Major League teams to operate as corporations, reinvesting profits back into the team and building a dynasty that would dominate the better part of the century.

“The New York Game” continually cycles back to a salient fact of baseball and American life: For much of their history, the major leagues, like the country itself, kept Black progress at bay. As Baker writes, “The white man had no intention of competing with Blacks, no matter how talented, honest, or industrious they proved to be.” But there were first-rate Negro League teams in New York, including the Cuban Stars, founded by Alejandro “El Cubano” Pompez, who made his fortune in the numbers racket and stocked his team with dominant Latin and American-born Black players (and survived a shakedown by Dutch Schultz). Organized crime is another theme coursing through these pages, from the Tammany Hall political machine that enjoyed a cozy relationship with McGraw’s Giants to Arnold Rothstein, the New York Jewish crime kingpin who engineered the Black Sox scandal, in which the Chicago White Sox threw the 1919 World Series.

You’ll be sad to see the final outs of “The New York Game” but a sequel seems inevitable, like the back end of a doubleheader. The book stops short of Jackie Robinson and Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra, Bobby Thomson’s Shot Heard ‘Round the World (“The Giants win the pennant!”), the heartbreaking departure of the Dodgers and Giants to California, and the improbable story of the Miracle Mets. This story is just getting started. As Yogi was reported to have said, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

THE NEW YORK GAME: Baseball and the Rise of a New City

By Kevin Baker

Knopf, 528 pp., $38

Chris Vognar, a freelance culture writer, was the 2009 Nieman Arts and Culture Fellow at Harvard University.